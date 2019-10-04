You are here

Home > Transport

Urgent safety alert issued for 'critical' Takata airbags in cars

Fri, Oct 04, 2019 - 11:52 AM

AK_abag_0410.jpg
Australia's competition watchdog issued an urgent safety alert on Friday for "critical" Takata airbags following warnings from major car manufacturers including BMW and Honda Motor.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Australia's competition watchdog issued an urgent safety alert on Friday for "critical" Takata airbags following warnings from major car manufacturers including BMW and Honda Motor.

"The ACCC (Australian Competition and Consumer Commission) is urging consumers not to drive these cars at all until the airbag has been replaced," the regulator said in a statement.

Car makers including Mitsubishi Motors and Toyota Motor warned that 20,000 vehicles currently under recall for defective Takata airbags are now classified as "critical", the ACCC said, adding that 425,971 vehicles are still to be rectified under the compulsory recall.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Transport

Two international consortiums bid to build Bogota's US$3.9b metro

Ex-Singapore banker takes on Grab in Manila with motorcycle-taxi app

US panel to interview Boeing engineer on 737 MAX's safety issues

Thailand gives CP Group till Oct 15 to sign 225b baht rail deal

As protests rack Hong Kong, China watchdog has Cathay staff 'walking on eggshells'

E-commerce and logistics sector tops warehouse occupancy in Singapore: Colliers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly