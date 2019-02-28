You are here

Home > Transport

US activist investor Elliott calls for Hyundai shareholder support

Thu, Feb 28, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Seoul

ELLIOTT Management Corp on Wednesday urged shareholders of a Hyundai Motor Group firm to vote for its proposal for higher dividends and new board members, a day after the South Korean conglomerate rejected demands by the US activist investor.

A growing dispute between the two has complicated efforts to revamp South Korea's No 2 conglomerate and pave the way for the group's executive vice-chairman, Euisun Chung, to take over as group chairman from his 80-year-old father Mong-Koo Chung.

Hyundai Motor and Hyundai Mobis, under pressure to address excess cash and governance structures, on Tuesday rejected Elliott's demands for a combined seven trillion won (S$8.4 billion) dividend payout, well above the companies' proposed payouts of nearly one trillion won.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The companies also rejected Elliot's call for new board and audit members. Investors of Hyundai Motor and Hyundai Mobis will decide which proposals to support at their respective general shareholders meetings on March 22.

Elliott, in an open letter released on Wednesday, urged Hyundai Mobis shareholders to vote for its proposals. "We are . . . asking today for all shareholders to support these landmark resolutions, which are designed to both transform governance and right-size the company's overcapitalised balance sheet," Elliott's letter to Hyundai Mobis shareholders said.

Hyundai Motor and Hyundai Mobis shares finished up 5.3 per cent and 3.8 per cent, respectively, on Wednesday as investors licked their lips at the prospect of higher returns and a favourable restructuring plan due to Elliott's pressure.

"We expect a vote showdown at the upcoming meeting, which will create a favourable environment for minority shareholders," Chung Yong Jin, an analyst with Shinhan Investment and Securities, said.

Elliott had proposed a 2018 dividend of 4.5 trillion won for Hyundai Motor and 2.5 trillion won for car parts supplier Hyundai Mobis, but the companies rejected the proposals, saying that the plans would undermine their future competitiveness.

Hyundai Motor said on Wednesday that it plans to boost the core automotive businesses' operating profit margin to 7 per cent by 2022 from 2.1 per cent in 2018, and announced 45.3 trillion won investment plan over the next five years.

Opposition from Elliott led Hyundai to drop an attempt to overhaul its ownership structure last year. Mr Euisun Chung pledged in January to complete a restructuring expected to pave the way for him to take the reins of the group.

The group is likely to come up with a revised restructuring plan that is expected to be put to a vote at an extraordinary shareholders' meeting in April or May, analysts have said. REUTERS

Transport

Bombardier to expand Singapore service centre by 2020

Vietnamese carriers sign US$21b in deals with US firms

Malaysia's flying car plan sparks flood of mockery

Nearly 50% of transport pollution deaths linked to diesel: study

Fiat Chrysler plans Michigan investment with 6,500 jobs

Malaysia's AirAsia falls to first quarterly loss since 2015 as fuel costs rise

Editor's Choice

SL_cs_280219_5.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Real Estate

Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza

SL_dba_280219_8.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Rivals out in force to woo remisiers on news of DBS Vickers' revamp

Feb 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Thomson Medical returns to profit, announces dividend

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Best World shares plunge as much as 25.8% as trading resumes
2 Mindfulness may help middle managers avoid burnout: study
3 No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease
4 Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services
5 PropNex launches new HDB Auction service; Q4 profit slides on cooling measures

Must Read

SL_cs_280219_5.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Real Estate

Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza

SL_dba_280219_8.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Rivals out in force to woo remisiers on news of DBS Vickers' revamp

Feb 28, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Impact of diesel tax hike, foreign labour leads debate

BT_20190228_PMAS_3708982.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS: Current settings for exchange rate still 'appropriate'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening