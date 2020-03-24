You are here

US airlines draft plans for passenger flights shutdown: report

Tue, Mar 24, 2020 - 11:31 AM

US airlines are drafting plans for a potential voluntary shutdown of virtually all passenger flights as government agencies also consider ordering a similar move, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reports, citing unidentified industry and federal officials.
[TOKYO] US airlines are drafting plans for a potential voluntary shutdown of virtually all passenger flights as government agencies also consider ordering a similar move, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reports, citing unidentified industry and federal officials.

No final decisions have been made by the airlines or White House, but airlines would generally favour a government order, WSJ cites an industry official familiar as saying. Voluntary shutdown could violate some labour contracts that stipulate minimum flights.

US President Donald Trump and advisers are reluctant to stop commercial flights in part because passenger jets also carry a large portion of mail and cargo shipments.

Trade association Airlines for America, White House and Pentagon officials didn't immediately for comment, according to the WSJ report.

