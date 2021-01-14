You are here

US asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Thu, Jan 14, 2021 - 7:18 AM

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Wednesday asked Tesla to recall 158,000 Model S and Model X vehicles over media control unit failures that could pose safety risks by leading to touchscreen displays not working.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The auto safety agency made the unusual request in a formal letter to Tesla on Wednesday after upgrading a safety probe in November.

The NHTSA said the issue could result in the loss of rear-camera image display when in reverse and reduced rear visibility when backing up as well as the Autopilot driver assistance system.

REUTERS

Stay up to date with The Business Times for