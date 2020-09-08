You are here

Home > Transport

US aviation authority investigating Boeing 787 manufacturing flaws

Tue, Sep 08, 2020 - 6:41 AM

nz_boeing_080931.jpg
The US aviation authority is investigating manufacturing flaws in the Boeing 787 after the company reported that certain plane parts did not conform to its production standards.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN FRANCISCO] The US aviation authority is investigating manufacturing flaws in the Boeing 787 after the company reported that certain plane parts did not conform to its production standards.

Boeing determined that eight planes affected by the issue needed to be inspected and repaired before they could be returned to service.

"We immediately contacted the airlines that operate the eight affected planes to notify them of the situation, and the airplanes have been temporarily removed from service until they can be repaired," the US aviation giant said Monday in a statement.

"The rest of the in-service fleet has been determined to meet limit load capability, and we are inspecting production airplanes to ensure any issues are addressed prior to delivery," Boeing added.

According to an internal Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) memo seen by the Wall Street Journal, the regulator could be looking at quality control errors that may have potentially lasted for 10 years.

SEE ALSO

Qatar Airways agrees delivery delays with Airbus, still talking to Boeing

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The investigation could lead to enhanced inspections of hundreds of planes, the Journal reported Monday.

"It is too early to speculate about the nature or extent of any proposed Airworthiness Directives that might arise from the agency's investigation," the FAA told AFP.

Boeing identified two issues with the manufacture of the join in a portion of the fuselage in some 787s that, "in combination, result in a condition that does not meet our design standards.

"We notified the FAA and are conducting a thorough review into the root cause," Boeing said.

The Seattle-based plane manufacturer, one of the most important suppliers for the Pentagon, is going through a long rough period.

Order cancellations are piling up for the flagship 737 MAX aircraft, which has been grounded for more than a year after two fatal accidents that killed 346 people and revelations that have tarnished the company's image.

Appetite for the 787, its latest revolutionary model, has diminished considerably.

Hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, Boeing, often viewed as a symbol of the United States' power, found itself in a humiliating position in March when it sought to raise funds on the markets to finance its battered operations - without success.

The manufacturer claims 17,000 suppliers in the US and 2.5 million direct and indirect jobs.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Growing non-aviation revenue streams will be key for Sats in near to mid-term

Worst is over for Singapore listcos' earnings: DBS

Airplane cabins could look different the next time you fly

Full steam ahead: Legend still on expansionary path despite Covid

Fresh blaze on stricken oil tanker off Sri Lanka

Electric car warning signals as Denmark calculates cost of switch

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 8, 2020 06:38 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil falls after Saudi cuts prices, China slows imports

[LONDON] Oil prices fell on Monday after Saudi Arabia made its deepest monthly price cuts to supply for Asia in five...

Sep 8, 2020 06:34 AM
Stocks

Europe: Shares end higher for first time in three sessions

[BENGALURU] European shares rose for the first time in three sessions on Monday, bouncing from a Wall Street-led...

Sep 8, 2020 12:17 AM
Government & Economy

13,000 workers barred from returning to work after missing Covid-19 testing deadline

[SINGAPORE] Some 13,000 workers who have yet to undergo rostered routine testing for the coronavirus as of Sunday (...

Sep 8, 2020 12:11 AM
Consumer

Saudi Telecom seeks to cut US$2.39b offer for Vodafone Egypt

[RIYADH] Saudi Telecom is in discussions to reduce its non-binding US$2.39 billion offer for a stake in Vodafone...

Sep 7, 2020 11:43 PM
Banking & Finance

ECB slows bond purchases further in August lull

[FRANKFURT] The European Central Bank bought fewer bonds under its stimulus schemes in August, data showed on Monday...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Acquittal of Liew Mun Leong's former maid prompts AGC to look further into case

Sembcorp Marine rights issue undersubscribed; Temasek to mop up 1b shares

Founders of Singapore's food ordering app Oddle look to exit

Brokers' take: DBS says worst over for listco earnings; Maybank likes Wilmar, ComfortDelGro

China Life Singapore to hire more than 500 consultants in next five years

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.