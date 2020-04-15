US awards airports US$10b in grants amid travel falloff

The US Transportation Department on Tuesday awarded nearly US$10 billion to US airports struggling with a massive falloff in travel demand because of the coronavirus pandemic.

[WASHINGTON] The US Transportation Department on Tuesday awarded nearly US$10 billion to US airports struggling with a massive falloff in travel demand because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Congress approved the money late last month and the department has previously awarded US$25 billion to public transit systems and $1 billion to US passenger railroad Amtrak.

The awards include US$377 million for Chicago's two major airports, US$338 million for Atlanta, US$323 for Los Angeles, US$299 million for Dallas-Fort Worth, US$295 million for New York's two major airports, US$255 million for San Francisco, US$206 million for Miami, US$147 million for Newark, New Jersey; US$143 million for Washington-Dulles and US$142 million for Detroit.

"This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation's airports during this crisis and save workers' jobs," said US Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao in a statement.

Airports can use the funds for capital expenditures, operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and debt payments.

REUTERS