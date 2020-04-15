You are here

Home > Transport

US awards airports US$10b in grants amid travel falloff

Wed, Apr 15, 2020 - 12:05 AM

doc7a57m1w392o1pnmd1s_doc7a2ru7tlvxle2vzhceo.jpg
The US Transportation Department on Tuesday awarded nearly US$10 billion to US airports struggling with a massive falloff in travel demand because of the coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[WASHINGTON] The US Transportation Department on Tuesday awarded nearly US$10 billion to US airports struggling with a massive falloff in travel demand because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Congress approved the money late last month and the department has previously awarded US$25 billion to public transit systems and $1 billion to US passenger railroad Amtrak.

The awards include US$377 million for Chicago's two major airports, US$338 million for Atlanta, US$323 for Los Angeles, US$299 million for Dallas-Fort Worth, US$295 million for New York's two major airports, US$255 million for San Francisco, US$206 million for Miami, US$147 million for Newark, New Jersey; US$143 million for Washington-Dulles and US$142 million for Detroit.

"This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation's airports during this crisis and save workers' jobs," said US Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao in a statement.

Airports can use the funds for capital expenditures, operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and debt payments. 

SEE ALSO

Pandemic exposing 'cracks' in financial system, bank losses 'likely' says IMF

REUTERS

Transport

Coronavirus: Trains and buses to run less often as public transport ridership plunges

Air Arabia to seek state aid and delay launch of low-cost carrier

Renault shifts to all-electric cars for China

UK's Heathrow Airport sees passenger numbers down 90% in April

Renault withdraws from Dongfeng venture, its main China business

Virgin Australia enters trading halt for aid, restructuring talks amid coronavirus crisis

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 14, 2020 11:49 PM
Companies & Markets

DLF says financial controller quit less than 3 months as job demands were 'not within his expectations'

DLF Holdings said its provisional financial controller quit less than three months into the job only because the...

Apr 14, 2020 11:48 PM
Banking & Finance

Pandemic exposing 'cracks' in financial system, bank losses 'likely' says IMF

[WASHINGTON] The novel coronavirus outbreak has exposed "cracks" in the global financial system and "will likely"...

Apr 14, 2020 11:07 PM
Life & Culture

Woman fined for taking turtle for a walk in Rome

[ROME] An Italian woman who took her pizza-sized turtle out for a walk has been fined 400 euros (S$621) by the Roman...

Apr 14, 2020 10:57 PM
Consumer

Amazon ordered to limit French trade to essential goods

[PARIS] Amazon has been ordered to limit French deliveries to essential goods only within 24 hours to allow for a...

Apr 14, 2020 10:37 PM
Banking & Finance

G-7 finance ministers back IMF emerging market plan for dollars

[WASHINGTON] The world's seven largest industrial economies and central banks support a new International Monetary...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.