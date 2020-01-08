You are here

Home > Transport

US civil flights banned over Gulf, Iraq, Iran: regulator

Wed, Jan 08, 2020 - 10:39 AM

rk_USairport_080120.jpg
The US Federal Aviation Administration said on Tuesday it was banning US-registered carriers from flying over Iraq, Iran and the Gulf following rocket attacks on US forces in Iraq.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] The US Federal Aviation Administration said on Tuesday it was banning US-registered carriers from flying over Iraq, Iran and the Gulf following rocket attacks on US forces in Iraq.

"The (FAA) issues Notices to Airmen tonight outlining flight restrictions that prohibit US civil aviation operators from operating in the airspace over Iraq, Iran and the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman," it said in a statement.

"The FAA will continue closely monitoring events in the Middle East."

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Transport

SIA diverts flights from Iran airspace after attacks

Ghosn accuses Nissan of sham takedown

United takes US$90m charge on drag from strife in Hong Kong

Boeing changes stance, recommends 737 MAX simulator training for pilots

Carlos Ghosn's wife says she wasn't in the loop about his escape

Money FM podcast: sgCarMart's Car of the Year

BREAKING

Jan 8, 2020 10:59 AM
Government & Economy

'World cannot afford war': US Democrats respond to Iran missile strike

[WASHINGTON] Democrats in the US Congress and some of the party's presidential contenders warned on Tuesday about...

Jan 8, 2020 10:48 AM
Government & Economy

Japan PM Abe to cancel weekend trip to Middle East: TV Asahi

[TOKYO] Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will cancel plans to visit Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and...

Jan 8, 2020 10:39 AM
Companies & Markets

Singtel's Optus does not expect material financial impact from Australian fires

SINGTEL'S wholly-owned subsidiary Optus on Tuesday said it does not expect the financial impact of the Australian...

Jan 8, 2020 10:31 AM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB maintains 'overweight' on banks amid digibank race; DBS top pick

CGS-CIMB is maintaining its "overweight" call on Singapore’s banks amid a...

Jan 8, 2020 10:03 AM
Companies & Markets

SIA diverts flights from Iran airspace after attacks

[SINGAPORE] Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA) is diverting its flights to Europe after Iran fired rockets at joint US-...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly