You are here

Home > Transport

US FedEx pilot arrested by Chinese authorities

Fri, Sep 20, 2019 - 6:43 AM

nz_todd_200929.jpg
Todd Hohn, a former US Air Force pilot, was arrested by Chinese authorities a week ago as he waited for a commercial flight in the company's Asia hub of Guangzhou, after making a round of deliveries.
PHOTO: AP

[NEW YORK] A FedEx pilot was arrested in China and released on bail, the company said on Thursday, amid an ongoing row with Beijing over the US firm's delivery irregularities involving telecoms giant Huawei.

Todd Hohn, a former US Air Force pilot, was arrested by Chinese authorities a week ago as he waited for a commercial flight in the company's Asia hub of Guangzhou, after making a round of deliveries.

After the arrest, authorities searched his luggage where they found air gun pellets, a source close to the matter told AFP.

"Chinese authorities in Guangzhou detained and later released one of our pilots on bail after an item was found in his luggage prior to a commercial flight," a FedEx spokeswoman told AFP, confirming information first published in the Wall Street Journal.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Chinese authorities have opened a criminal investigation, according to the paper.

FedEx is facing multiple investigations in China, where it has come under fire for delivery irregularities related to Huawei.

In May, FedEx apologized for "misrouting" what it said was a "small number" of Huawei packages.

Huawei said at the time it would review its ties with the courier service over the incident.

A Chinese government probe launched in June accused FedEx of holding up more than 100 packages from Huawei.

The row comes as Beijing and Washington face off in a trade war in which both sides have exchanged steep tariffs on hundreds of billions of exports.

Huawei is also facing moves by the United States to blacklist the Chinese tech firm, cutting it off from American-made components it needs for products.

AFP

Transport

Virgin Atlantic eyes over 80 new routes at expanded Heathrow

Thailand's first self-driving tuk-tuk on trial run

Qatar Airways posts US$639m loss as boycott bites

US fines Hyundai US$47m over dirty diesel engines

BMW CFO wants to cut 5,000-6,000 jobs by 2022

First phase of Thomson-East Coast Line to open before Chinese New Year next year, with three stations in Woodlands

Editor's Choice

BT_20190920_POWELL_3898278.jpg
Sep 20, 2019
Banking & Finance

Asian markets unmoved by central banks' latest actions

nz_hsk_200920.jpg
Sep 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Asia FTAs support multilateral trading system: Heng

BP_Keppel_200919_4.jpg
Sep 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reits on acquisition binge amid low interest rates

Must Read

BT_20190920_POWELL_3898278.jpg
Sep 20, 2019
Banking & Finance

Asian markets unmoved by central banks' latest actions

nz_hsk_200920.jpg
Sep 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Asia FTAs support multilateral trading system: Heng

BT_20190920_ANGGIC20_3898092.jpg
Sep 20, 2019
Stocks

GIC sees bright spots in technology

BP_MatchMove_200919_1.jpg
Sep 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

MatchMove takes stake in P2P lending platform MoolahSense

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly