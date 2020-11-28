You are here

Home > Transport

US finalises new rules sought by airlines on consumer protections

Sat, Nov 28, 2020 - 8:30 AM

nz_airport_281135.jpg
The US Transportation Department on Friday said it would add new procedural hurdles before the government could bar most additional unfair or deceptive practices by airlines, in a move sought by the carriers.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[WASHINGTON] The US Transportation Department on Friday said it would add new procedural hurdles before the government could bar most additional unfair or deceptive practices by airlines, in a move sought by the carriers.

The department is codifying a definition of what constitutes unfair or deceptive practices. It will requires a three-pronged analysis before adopting new rules deeming airline practices unfair or deceptive and require evidentiary hearings before most new rules are adopted.

Many Democrats in Congress urged the department to abandon the effort.

Representative Katie Porter said in July that the rule would"weaken enforcement of airline passenger protections."

Four senators including Maria Cantwell, the top Democrat on the Commerce Committee, said "industry groups could exploit these new procedural hoops - which the airlines themselves appear to be driving - to delay any DOT action to protect consumers."

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The Transportation Department said Friday the new rules that apply to airlines and ticket agents provide "greater transparency and predictability on how the department conducts its aviation consumer protection rulemaking and enforcement activities."

The International Air Transport Association and Airlines for America, a trade group that had sought the rules representing major airlines including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, said earlier the proposed rules would "benefit the public by further enhancing the transparency, predictability, and consistency of DOT's rulemaking and enforcement procedures."

Southwest Airlines said DOT previously had "not adopted clearly articulated standards or policy statements for determining what constitutes unfairness or deception... Too often this has resulted in overbroad interpretations of DOT's authority." The definitions are modelled on the Federal Trade Commision (FTC) standards on unfair or deceptive practices.

FTC commissioner Rebecca Slaughter had urged the department not to finalise the rule "because it will seriously hamper the department's ability to fulfill its statutory mission of protecting aviation consumers."

The department rejected several additional requests from airlines, declining requests to adopt a "clear and convincing evidence" standard for enforcement or a new "intent to deceive"requirement.

The new rules become final 30 days after being published in the Federal Register.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 28, 2020 08:46 AM
Government & Economy

UK's strict Covid-19 tiers system to remain in place until Easter Monday

[BENGALURU] United Kingdom's strict Covid-19 tiers system are expected to be in place until Easter Monday, the Sun...

Nov 28, 2020 08:22 AM
Transport

US agency opens probe into 115,000 Tesla vehicles over suspension issue

[WASHINGTON] The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Friday said it had opened a formal...

Nov 28, 2020 07:40 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil prices post weekly gain ahead of OPEC+ meeting

[NEW YORK] Oil prices were mixed on Friday but posted a fourth straight week of gains ahead of an Opec+ meeting...

Nov 28, 2020 06:13 AM
Stocks

US: S&P 500, Nasdaq end at records, extending November rally

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both closed at records Friday as markets continued to look past rising...

Nov 28, 2020 06:10 AM
Stocks

Europe: Shares rise for fourth straight week; Spain's BBVA jumps

[Bengaluru] European shares gained for a fourth straight week on Friday as investors looked past near-term virus...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

HDT scraps electric-taxi business in Singapore on 'debilitating' Covid-19 hit

Lee Foundation unit sells Haig Road property

Jumbo to buy 75% stake in Kok Kee Wanton Noodle; posts full-year S$8.2m loss

Billionaire Ray Dalio set to open family office in Singapore

Construction firms urged to call for safety time-out after 3 workplace fatalities in 2 days

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for