US 'investigating Hyundai, Kia vehicle recalls'

Thu, Nov 22, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Seoul

US PROSECUTORS are investigating if Hyundai Motor and affiliate Kia Motors' vehicle recalls over engine defects were conducted properly, according to a person with knowledge of the matter and documents reviewed by Reuters.

The South Korean firms, together the world's No 5 carmaker, recalled nearly 1.7 million vehicles in 2015 and 2017 in the United States in one of their biggest recalls in the country, citing an engine failure that increases the risk of a crash.

The US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York (SDNY), part of the US Department of Justice (DOJ), has launched the investigation, the source said, asking not to be identified as the matter is confidential.

The DOJ is coordinating with the US transport regulator, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), on the investigation, the source added.

The SDNY probe is in addition to an ongoing investigation by NHTSA into whether the Hyundai and Kia recalls covered enough vehicles and were conducted in a timely manner.

NHTSA said on Tuesday that it has "active" investigations into engine issues related to certain Hyundai and Kia vehicles. "These investigations are ongoing - no final conclusions have been reached."

Nicole Navas Oxman, a DOJ spokesperson, declined to comment. Hyundai also declined to comment on the SDNY probe. REUTERS

