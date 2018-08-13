You are here

Home > Transport

US investigators find black box of crashed Seattle plane

Mon, Aug 13, 2018 - 12:30 PM

BP_plane_130818_106.jpg
US investigators on Sunday said they found the flight data recorder of the Horizon Air plane stolen by a troubled Seattle airport worker amid plane wreckage on a sparsely populated island in Washington state.
PHOTO: AFP

[SEATTLE] US investigators on Sunday said they found the flight data recorder of the Horizon Air plane stolen by a troubled Seattle airport worker amid plane wreckage on a sparsely populated island in Washington state.

After falling through several 30m lines of trees, the Bombardier Q400 plane broke up into pieces small enough to pick up by hand, National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Western Pacific Region chief Debra Eckrote told CNN.

"You couldn't even tell it was a plane except for some of the bigger sections, like the wing section," Ms Eckrote said. "Even the small sections, most of it doesn't resemble a plane."

Ms Ekrote said that the flight data recorder - commonly known as the airplane's "black box" - was burned but otherwise intact.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

NTSB investigators will send the recorder to Washington D.C. to analyse the data for clues next week.

Two F-15 fighter jets chased the twin-engine turboprop plane that baggage handler Richard Russell hijacked late Friday.

During the hour he spent in the air, Russell flew the plane in a loop - an improbable stunt caught on video by a surprised bystander - then slammed it into the small, heavily forested Ketron Island in Puget Sound.

Authorities ruled out any link to terror, and determined Russell had flown alone. No one besides Russell was hurt, and the F-15s did not shoot down the plane, according to officials.

The local sheriff described Russell, nicknamed "Beebo," as "suicidal" when he flew off in an empty passenger plane from Seattle's main airport late Friday. Colleagues remembered him as "quiet" and "very friendly."

Russell's family said the incident came as a "complete shock to us."

'STUNNED AND HEARTBROKEN'

"It may seem difficult for those watching at home to believe, but Beebo was a warm, compassionate man," the family said in a letter, which they said would be their only statement.

We are "stunned and heartbroken" by the incident, the letter read.

"He was a faithful husband, a loving son and a good friend."

Russell's role at Horizon, an Alaska Airlines affiliate where he had worked since 2015, involved towing aircraft, loading and unloading cargo and luggage, and cleaning the aircraft, officials said.

Based on his personal blog, last updated in December 2017, Russell seemed to enjoy his job, and used airline travel benefits to visit places like Ireland and France.

Russell was also a leader in Young Life, a local Christian youth ministry.

"He was very, very friendly - automatically willing to bring everyone in," Hannah Holmes, who was also involved in Young Life, told The Seattle Times.

AFP

Transport

Malaysia seeks US$35m private jet linked to 1MDB scandal

Tesla killers are arriving from Jaguar, Porsche, Audi and more

Saudi Arabia's PIF has shown no interest in bankrolling Tesla buyout: sources

Trump endorses call for Harley-Davidson boycott

Carmakers are choking on blue-sky emission rules

Investors sue Tesla's Musk over go-private tweets

Editor's Choice

BP_SGwork_130818_12.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investor relations professionals evolve to satisfy savvier investors

BP_SGcbd_130818_14.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Opinion

High fund expense ratios put Singapore retail investors in a bind

BP_SGbanks_130818_18.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Consumer

PayNow Corporate launched today

Most Read

1 SGD savings deposit growth flatlining as depositors seek options
2 PayNow Corporate seen as 'game-changer' in Singapore's cashless drive
3 Turkey's lira crisis: How bad can it get?
4 High fund expense ratios put Singapore retail investors in a bind
5 A closer look at the US-China trade war
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_CBD_130818_49.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's economy grows 3.9% in Q2; expected to slow down in H2 2018

BP_SGMan_130818_50.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Manufacturing sector drives Singapore GDP growth at 'robust' clip in Q2 2018

BP_SGtrade_130818_52.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Q2 non-oil exports jump 9.4%; full-year forecast raised to 2.5-3.5%

BP_ComfortDelGro_130818_107.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: ComfortDelGro upgraded to 'add' by CGS-CIMB

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening