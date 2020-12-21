You are here

US lawmakers make final push for reforms to how airplanes are certified

Mon, Dec 21, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Washington

UNITED States lawmakers are making a final push in 2020 to win approval of landmark reforms to how the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certifies new airplanes in the wake of two fatal Boeing 737 Max crashes, five people briefed on the matter said on Saturday.

On Nov 18, the Senate Commerce Committee unanimously passed a bill to reform how the FAA certifies new airplanes, grant new protections for whistleblowers and bolster misconduct investigations and discipline management at the FAA, among other reforms. The US House of Representatives unanimously passed a similar bill in the same week.

Lawmakers hope to attach significant reforms to a massive bill expected to be voted on in coming days that would provide about US$900 billion in Covid-19 relief and fund the government's operations. One congressional aide said: "House and Senate committee negotiators on that issue have gotten to a good place on it."

On Friday, Senate Commerce Republicans released a 102-page report that found Boeing officials "inappropriately coached" test pilots during recertification efforts after the 737 Max crashes killed 346 people.

The committee said it appeared that FAA and Boeing officials "were attempting to cover up important information that may have contributed to the 737 Max tragedies".

Senate Commerce chairman Roger Wicker said the report found "significant examples of lapses in aviation safety oversight and failed leadership in the FAA", adding "it is clear that the agency requires consistent oversight to ensure their work to protect the flying public is executed fully and correctly".

The FAA said on Friday that it was "carefully reviewing the document, which the committee acknowledges contains a number of unsubstantiated allegations" and added it was confident safety issues in the two fatal Boeing crashes "have been addressed through the design changes required and independently approved by the FAA and its partners".

The Covid-19 bill is expected to provide US$45 billion in transportation assistance.

Three congressional aides said on Saturday that funding is likely to include US$15 billion for a four-month extension of passenger airlines payroll assistance, US$14 billion for public transit agencies, US$10-12 billion for state transportation departments, US$1 billion for passenger railroad Amtrak, US$2 billion for private motorcoach companies and other transportation providers, and US$1 billion for airport contractors.

It is possible the final measure could include US$2 billion for airports, the aides said. REUTERS

