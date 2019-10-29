You are here

Home > Transport

US lawmakers to press Boeing CEO for answers on 737 crashes

Panel chief says he wants to look into relationship between regulators and manufacturers during hearing
Tue, Oct 29, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20191029_SMLMAX29_3933299.jpg
Grounded Boeing 737 MAX airplanes in Washington. In the case of the 737 MAX, the FAA - the regulatory body - designated more than 40 per cent of certification tasks to Boeing.
PHOTO: AFP

Washington

THE head of a US Senate panel reviewing two catastrophic Boeing 737 MAX crashes told Reuters ahead of hearings this week that the plane would not return to US skies until "99.9 per cent of the American public" and policymakers are convinced it is safe.

Boeing chief executive Dennis Muilenburg will testify for two days before Congress starting on Tuesday, which is the anniversary of the Lion Air 737 MAX crash in Indonesia, the first of two crashes within five months that killed a total of 346 people.

"Clearly the accidents didn't have to happen and I don't think there was sufficient attention to how different pilots would react to signals in the cockpit," Senator Roger Wicker, a Republican who chairs the Senate Commerce Committee that will hold the first hearing, said in an interview on Friday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Several reports have found Boeing failed to adequately consider how pilots respond to 737 MAX cockpit emergencies in designing the airplane.

SEE ALSO

US lawmakers will press Boeing CEO for answers on 737 MAX crashes

The Federal Aviation Administration has spent months reviewing Boeing's proposed software upgrades to a key safety system and other training and system changes but is not expected to allow the plane to return to service until December at the earliest.

"That plane won't fly unless 99.9% of the American public and American policymakers are convinced that it's absolutely safe," Mr Wicker said, adding he planned to raise Boeing's communication with the FAA during the 737 MAX's development and "the relationship between regulators and manufacturers" during the hearing.

Mr Wicker said he expected to see the results of all the various investigations before proceeding to legislative moves and whether Congress must reform the FAA's practice of designating some certification tasks to Boeing and other manufacturers.

"Clearly there was a breakdown in the system somewhere and clearly changes needed to be made," he said. "We need to make sure (the 737 MAX) is as safe as humanly possible."

Mr Muilenburg, who earlier this month was stripped of his title as board chairman, said on a conference call last week he was "looking forward to participating in those hearings. I anticipate there will be tough questions, challenging questions, a lot of scrutiny."

Last week, Boeing ousted its commercial airplanes chief.

A report issued on Friday by Indonesian investigators found Boeing, acting without adequate oversight from US regulators, failed to grasp risks in the design of cockpit software on its 737 MAX, sowing the seeds for the Lion Air crash that also involved errors by airline workers and crew.

Earlier this month, the chairman of the US House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, which will hold Wednesday's hearing, told Reuters that Boeing must shake up its management team. "Boeing's got to clean up its culture and I don't think you can clean it up with the people who were in charge when this all unfolded," Democratic Representative Peter DeFazio said.

He said Congress must reform how the FAA certifies new airplanes. In the case of the 737 MAX, the FAA designated more than 40 per cent of the tasks to Boeing. REUTERS

Transport

Tata Motors shares surge as China revival narrows loss

Travel times getting longer in congested Metro Manila

ABB buys majority stake in Chinese electric vehicle charging company

Brazil wooing airlines to fly domestic; will hold talks with three carriers

US lawmakers will press Boeing CEO for answers on 737 MAX crashes

UAW turns to Ford after GM workers approve new contract

BREAKING

Oct 28, 2019 11:02 PM
Companies & Markets

Mermaid bags US$162m contract extension for Middle East subsea services

A JOINT-VENTURE company formed between Mermaid Maritime and a local offshore services operator has secured a ...

Oct 28, 2019 08:21 PM
Companies & Markets

KIT's Basslink says will comply with 'unnecessary' pricing directive

BASSLINK, the undersea power cable company, said on Monday that the new directive from Australian state enterprise ...

Oct 28, 2019 07:19 PM
Companies & Markets

Sponsor will pay for Queen Mary repairs, says Eagle Hospitality Trust

URBAN Commons, the sponsor of Eagle Hospitality Trust (EHT), is responsible for all the repair work that EHT's Queen...

Oct 28, 2019 02:24 PM
Consumer

Taylor Swift headlines Alibaba Singles' Day concert

[HONG KONG] Taylor Swift will headline Alibaba's Singles' Day next month in Shanghai, turning her considerable star...

Oct 28, 2019 01:55 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong enters recession as protests show no sign of relenting

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong has fallen into recession, hit by more than five months of anti-government protests that show...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly