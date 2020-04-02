You are here

US light vehicle sales in March fall 27% on month as virus outbreak intensifies

Thu, Apr 02, 2020

[BENGALURU] Light vehicle sales in the United States fell nearly 27 per cent in March compared with a month earlier, data released by an automotive research group showed on Wednesday, as the coronavirus outbreak intensified and shuttered dealerships across much of the country.

Last month, 992,392 light vehicles were sold, down from about 1.4 million in February, according to Wards Intelligence.

The seasonally adjusted annualised rate for US cars and light trucks sales was estimated at 11.4 million units, down from 16.8 million units in February, Wards Intelligence said.

Moody's Investors Service said on Friday that US light vehicle sales would fall at least 15 per cent in 2020 as the ratings agency sharply cut its 2020 outlook for global auto sales, with Western Europe expected to take the biggest hit.

The development comes as the United States is looking at an increasing number of deaths from the coronavirus outbreak, with Reuters' tally showing more than 4,500 deaths and over 200,000 infections.

President Donald Trump and his top healthcare advisers urged Americans to follow strict social distancing measures ahead of a "tough two weeks" that could see at least 100,000 deaths from the coronavirus.

REUTERS

