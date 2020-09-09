You are here

Home > Transport

US passenger airline traffic rising, but still down sharply over 2019

Wed, Sep 09, 2020 - 12:00 AM

[WASHINGTON] US passenger airline traffic continues to rebound over historic lows after the coronavirus pandemic, but is still down sharply over 2019 levels.

The US Transportation Department said Tuesday airlines carried 21.4 million passengers in July, up from 16.5 million in June, but still down 73 per cent over July 2019 levels. On Friday, the Transportation Security Administration screened 968,673 people at airport checkpoints, the highest daily number since March 16 but still down more than 60 per cent over 2019 levels.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Uber promises 100% electric vehicles by 2040, commits US$800m to help drivers switch

Burning oil tanker leaks diesel off Sri Lanka

GM takes US$2b stake in Nikola and partners developing pickup model

On-board units for new ERP system to be installed from H2 2021: LTA

In-flight WiFi boom shows travel is changing in Covid era

UK's easyJet cuts capacity as quarantine restrictions widen

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 8, 2020 11:55 PM
Transport

Uber promises 100% electric vehicles by 2040, commits US$800m to help drivers switch

[NEW YORK] Uber Technologies on Tuesday said every vehicle on its global ride-hailing platform will be electric by...

Sep 8, 2020 11:45 PM
Transport

Burning oil tanker leaks diesel off Sri Lanka

[COLOMBO] A burning oil tanker began leaking diesel off Sri Lanka's coast, naval officials said Tuesday, fuelling...

Sep 8, 2020 11:33 PM
Government & Economy

US to block cotton, tomato product imports from China's Xinjiang over forced labour

[WASHINGTON] The United States on Tuesday will move to block imports of cotton and tomato products from western...

Sep 8, 2020 11:00 PM
Government & Economy

Iran building new production hall for centrifuges in mountains near Natanz

[DUBAI] Iran has begun to build a hall in"the heart of the mountains" near its Natanz nuclear site for making...

Sep 8, 2020 10:43 PM
Banking & Finance

Bank of America invests US$50m in black-owned banks in equality drive

[NEW YORK] Bank of America invested US$50 million in three Black-owned banks as part of its US$1 billion pledge over...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Temasek cautions against jumping to judgment over Liew Mun Leong, ex-maid case

Temasek posts negative one-year return, portfolio value dips

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Broker's take: DBS expects iFast's growth to outpace industry, ups target price

Brokers' take: DBS, UOBKH deem CapitaLand Reits' merger attractive

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.