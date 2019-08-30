You are here

Home > Transport

US penalises shipping firms said to help North Korea circumvent UN sanctions

Fri, Aug 30, 2019 - 11:00 PM

[WASHINGTON] The US Treasury on Friday announced penalties against Taiwanese and Hong Kong shipping firms it says are helping North Korea circumvent United Nations sanctions on Pyongyang's oil exports and imports.

The companies are helping North Korea with "illicit ship-to-ship (STS) transfers to circumvent United Nations (UN) sanctions that restrict the import of petroleum products," the Treasury said.

The firms "engaged in at least one significant importation from or exportation to North Korea of any goods, services, or technology."

The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control blocked the assets of Taiwan-based Jui Pang Shipping Co Ltd (Jui Pang) and Jui Zong Ship Management Co Ltd (Jui Zong), as well as the Hong Kong-based Jui Cheng Shipping Company Limited (Jui Cheng).

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Shipping companies trading with North Korea are exposing themselves to significant sanctions risk, despite the deceptive practices they try to employ," Treasury Under Secretary Sigal Mandelker said in a statement.

The agency also targeted two Taiwan-based individuals Huang Wang Ken and Chen Mei Hsiang, as well as a vessel in which the two have an interest.

The Treasury said the attempts to secure refined petroleum through the ship-to-ship transfers evade UN sanctions aimed at preventing North Korea from obtaining resources that would support its weapons of mass destruction and missile programs.

AFP

Transport

Trump prods General Motors over its auto plants in China

Late-night airport arrivals about to become easier at Japan's Narita

Cathay warns staff to stay away from Hong Kong general strike

These are the most luxurious airport lounges in Asia

EU carworkers target Brexit spoils 

Tesla to roll out insurance service in California

Editor's Choice

nz_grab_300824.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Banking & Finance

New chapter in banking begins as applications open for digital banks

nz_sme_300825.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Banking & Finance

Digital vs cheque payments: SMEs want it both ways

nz_supermarket_300827.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reit universe may soon welcome a new asset class: grocery-anchored malls

Must Read

Aug 30, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS sets up steering committee for switch from interest rate benchmark SOR

doc76vx5mnpwqp1ect4a7ei_doc6udpjel2anktnkyd9l3.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 30, 2019
Real Estate

DC rates raised 1.7% on average for commercial use, trimmed 0.3% for non-landed residential use

Aug 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore bank lending drops in July as home loans shrink further: MAS preliminary data

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly