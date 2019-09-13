You are here

Home > Transport

US probes Nissan’s top model on sudden unintended braking

Fri, Sep 13, 2019 - 1:11 PM

AK_nr_1309.jpg
The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating Nissan Motor Co's top-selling model after hundreds of drivers complained a safety system is prone to suddenly triggering the brakes for no apparent reason.
PHOTO: ANDREW HARRER / BLOOMBERG

[WASHINGTON] The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating Nissan Motor Co's top-selling model after hundreds of drivers complained a safety system is prone to suddenly triggering the brakes for no apparent reason.

More than 840 Nissan Rogue drivers have complained to NHTSA and the company that the vehicle's automatic emergency braking system activates when there's no obstruction ahead, according to a notice of the probe on the regulator's website. The agency said there are reports of 14 crashes and five injuries linked to the issue.

In a statement, Nissan said it has consulted with NHTSA while the company investigated the issue internally, and notified customers of an available software update that improves the performance of the Rogue's automatic emergency braking system free of charge.

NHTSA will examine the cause of the unintended braking and whether steps by Nissan to address the issue through customer-service initiatives were suitable. The defect investigation covers more than 550,000 Nissan Rogue sport utility vehicles and is the latest indication transportation safety officials are closely watching for new risks posed by automated driver-assist systems as they become more common on US roadways.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Nissan is committed to the safety and security of our customers and their passengers," the company said in an emailed statement from its headquarters in Yokohama, Japan. "Nissan has investigated this issue extensively and, in consultation with NHTSA, launched field actions notifying affected customers."

NHTSA began evaluating reports of the issue after the Center for Auto Safety made a formal request for a defect probe in March.

Nissan shares rose as much as 0.4 per cent on Friday.

BLOOMBERG

Transport

Goldbell launches accelerator programme for mobility startups

Climate campaigners plan Heathrow drone shutdown

Toyota using made-for-Tesla Panasonic batteries for China hybrids: Nikkei

White House moving forward to strip California of vehicle standards authority

US House panel wants Boeing CEO to allow employee interviews on 737 Max crashes

China head, turnaround exec among candidates for Nissan CEO: sources

Editor's Choice

BP_Singapore Exchange_130919_2.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Gender diversity target on SGX-listed boards proving a challenge

BP_honestbee_130919_3.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Garage

honestbee chairman Brian Koo looms large in startup's revamp bid

BP_banks_130919_4.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Overseas exposure to be key driver of bad loans for Singapore banks

Must Read

BP_Circles_130919_44.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Garage

Circles.Life extends reach to Australia through tie-up with Singtel's Optus

Millennium Biltmore Los Angeles.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

CDL takeover offer for Millennium & Copthorne Hotels turns unconditional

Sep 13, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CDL, Dasin Retail Trust, AEM Holdings, Sakae

BT_20190913_JLUBS13_3891635.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

UBS to review businesses as recession test looms for industry

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly