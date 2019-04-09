US proposes new tariffs on EU products over Airbus subsidies: statement

The US on Monday threatened to impose tariff counter measures on European products in response to subsidies received by aircraft maker Airbus.

[SAN FRANCISCO] The US on Monday threatened to impose tariff counter measures on European products in response to subsidies received by aircraft maker Airbus.

In a statement, the office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) said the World Trade Organization (WTO) had repeatedly found that EU subsidies to Airbus have caused adverse effects to the United States.

"This case has been in litigation for 14 years, and the time has come for action," said US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

AFP