You are here

Home > Transport

US sharply reduces flights to Cuba

Sat, Jan 11, 2020 - 6:38 AM

rk_US-Cuba_110120.jpg
The United States on Friday sharply reduced flights allowed to go to Cuba in a bid to reduce revenue to the communist island.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] The United States on Friday sharply reduced flights allowed to go to Cuba in a bid to reduce revenue to the communist island.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that charter flights would only be allowed to fly to Havana, not other airports - a step already taken with commercial flights.

The restrictions "will further restrict the Cuban regime's ability to obtain revenue, which it uses to finance its ongoing repression of the Cuban people and its unconscionable support for dictator Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela," Mr Pompeo said in a statement.

"In suspending public charter flights to these nine Cuban airports, the United States further impedes the Cuban regime from gaining access to hard currency from US travellers," he said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Pompeo also said, without providing a number, that he would soon cap the number of flights to Havana.

SEE ALSO

Amid flygskaming, aviation and industry partners must respond

Charter flights - which bring tourists but primarily carry Cuban-Americans - will have 60 days to wind down operations without violating US law.

President Donald Trump has drastically reversed the course on Cuba set by his predecessor Barack Obama, who had launched a rapprochement with the island.

Mr Obama had described the more than half-century effort to topple Cuba's communist government as a failure. He visited Havana, viewing engagement as the best path forward.

The Trump administration, which enjoys support from hardline Cuban-Americans in the critical electoral state of Florida, has sharply criticised Havana's rights record.

It has also hit out at its support for Mr Maduro, whom Washington no longer recognises as the legitimate leader of Venezuela.

Cuba rejects the US criticism and said that the new clampdown on flights violated the rights of travellers.

"I strongly reject new US government ban on charter flights to Cuba, except for Havana, and restrictions on their number," Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez wrote on Twitter in English.

"This is serious violation of human rights and freedom of travel of US citizens and hinders family reunification," he said.

The move was also condemned by Representative Donna Shalala, a Democrat who represents a Cuban-American-heavy district in southern Florida that switched from Mr Trump's Republican Party in the last election.

"Instead of punishing the Cuban regime, this policy will hurt Cuban families most - families who simply want to visit their loved ones," she said.

Some Cuban-Americans may in fact wind up paying more money to the government as they will have to buy tickets for connecting flights or buses from Havana to their homes.

But state airline Cubana said it has lost US$10 million since the restrictions on commercial flights was imposed in October, as fewer Cuban-Americans take domestic connecting flights.

The number of US citizens traveling to Cuba tumbled 20 per cent in 2019 to 498,538 from one year earlier, according to Cuban official figures.

AFP

Transport

China's Geely in talks to take stake in Aston Martin

Airbus net orders rise but lag behind deliveries in 2019

Ukraine given access to crashed plane's black boxes: minister

Uber announces end of services in Colombia

Boeing says no severance package for ousted CEO Muilenburg

French court orders 52m euro payout in 'Mona Lisa' Ferrari battle

BREAKING

Jan 11, 2020 07:07 AM
Transport

China's Geely in talks to take stake in Aston Martin

[BENGALURU] China's Geely Automobile Holding is in talks with Aston Martin management and investors about taking a...

Jan 11, 2020 07:02 AM
Government & Economy

Canadians would back Prince Harry as governor general: poll

[MONTREAL] A majority of Canadians would support making Britain's Prince Harry the country's next governor general,...

Jan 11, 2020 07:00 AM
Life & Culture

Mayor to name Paris street after David Bowie

[PARIS] A Paris street will soon be named after the late British rock star David Bowie, a local mayor announced on...

Jan 11, 2020 06:58 AM
Transport

Airbus net orders rise but lag behind deliveries in 2019

[PARIS] Airbus posted higher airplane orders for 2019 but failed to keep pace with deliveries for the second year in...

Jan 11, 2020 06:57 AM
Transport

Ukraine given access to crashed plane's black boxes: minister

[KIEV] Ukrainian experts have been given access to the black box flight recorders of the Ukrainian plane that...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly