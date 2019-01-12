You are here

Home > Transport

Vietnam startup Bamboo Airways to launch first commercial flight Jan 16

Sat, Jan 12, 2019 - 10:51 AM

SL_Bamboo Airways_120119_28.jpg
Vietnam's startup Bamboo Airways will launch its first commercial flight on Wednesday, the company said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HANOI] Vietnam's startup Bamboo Airways will launch its first commercial flight on Wednesday, the company said.

The airline, a unit of the property and leisure firm FLC Group, will start selling tickets from Saturday.

The first flights will connect Vietnam's major cities and tourist destinations.

The company secured an Air Operator Certificate from the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam earlier this week, allowing it to start services after having postponed its launch date twice.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In 2019, Bamboo Airways will also launch international air flights to Asian countries, starting with Japan, Korea and Singapore.

Vietnam's fifth airline signed a provisional deal in July to buy 20 Boeing 787-9 wide-body jets worth US$5.6 billion at list prices, and a memorandum of understanding in March with Airbus for up to 24 A320neo narrow-bodied aircraft.

Vietnam, one of Asia's fastest growing economies, has recorded double-digit expansion in domestic and inbound passenger numbers. The government aims to spur tourism with visa exemptions and by promoting investment in the industry.

REUTERS

Transport

Rolls-Royce is on a roll

Indonesia prepares regulations to fix ride-hailing rates

Ford, Jaguar slash thousands of jobs across Europe

Carmakers are facing a perfect storm in Europe

'Ace of aces' prosecutor seeks winning hand against Nissan's Ghosn

Nissan's Ghosn indicted on 2 new charges of financial misconduct: media

Editor's Choice

BT_20190112_FRONT12_3666510.jpg
Jan 12, 2019
Brunch

The property merry-go-round: anomalies in the market

BT_20190112_ROLLSROYCE_3666417.jpg
Jan 12, 2019
Transport

Rolls-Royce is on a roll

ttcreative10-ol-2_0.jpg
Jan 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Creative shares surge 36% on positive CES launch of new SXFI headphone technology

Most Read

1 Ascott Reit sells Raffles Place property for S$134m net gain
2 Oxley selling Stevens Rd hotels for close to S$1b
3 Singtel resells electricity plans through Singtel Power
4 Palm oil stocks may shine with CPO prices out of the woods
5 Hyflux should be given chance to survive amid restructuring

Must Read

BT_20190112_FRONT12_3666510.jpg
Jan 12, 2019
Brunch

The property merry-go-round: anomalies in the market

BT_20190112_ROLLSROYCE_3666417.jpg
Jan 12, 2019
Transport

Rolls-Royce is on a roll

ttcreative10-ol-2_0.jpg
Jan 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Creative shares surge 36% on positive CES launch of new SXFI headphone technology

BT_20190112_PMLEE_3666577.jpg
Jan 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Workforce Singapore making progress in helping workers displaced by economic restructuring: PM

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening