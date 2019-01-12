Vietnam startup Bamboo Airways to launch first commercial flight Jan 16

Vietnam's startup Bamboo Airways will launch its first commercial flight on Wednesday, the company said.

[HANOI] Vietnam's startup Bamboo Airways will launch its first commercial flight on Wednesday, the company said.

The airline, a unit of the property and leisure firm FLC Group, will start selling tickets from Saturday.

The first flights will connect Vietnam's major cities and tourist destinations.

The company secured an Air Operator Certificate from the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam earlier this week, allowing it to start services after having postponed its launch date twice.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

In 2019, Bamboo Airways will also launch international air flights to Asian countries, starting with Japan, Korea and Singapore.

Vietnam's fifth airline signed a provisional deal in July to buy 20 Boeing 787-9 wide-body jets worth US$5.6 billion at list prices, and a memorandum of understanding in March with Airbus for up to 24 A320neo narrow-bodied aircraft.

Vietnam, one of Asia's fastest growing economies, has recorded double-digit expansion in domestic and inbound passenger numbers. The government aims to spur tourism with visa exemptions and by promoting investment in the industry.

REUTERS