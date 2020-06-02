You are here
Virgin Australia administator picks Bain, Cyrus as final bidders
[SYDNEY] Virgin Australia Holdings's administrator said on Tuesday it had selected Bain Capital and Cyrus Capital Partners as the final bidders for the country's second-biggest airline.
Administrator Deloitte said they had been selected from five non-binding proposals received on Friday.
The others that had lodged proposals included BGH Capital, Indigo Partners and Brookfield Asset Management, Reuters had previously reported.
