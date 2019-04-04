You are here

Home > Transport

Virgin Australia cuts staff deal with Brunei airline over Sharia law

Thu, Apr 04, 2019 - 9:34 AM

BP_Virgin Australia_040419_31.jpg
The Australian arm of Richard Branson's Virgin Airlines has cancelled a staff travel agreement with Brunei's national carrier in response to the Asian nation's adoption of sharia law, including the death penalty for gay sex, the airline said Thursday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] The Australian arm of Richard Branson's Virgin Airlines has cancelled a staff travel agreement with Brunei's national carrier in response to the Asian nation's adoption of sharia law, including the death penalty for gay sex, the airline said Thursday.

The agreement allowed Virgin staff to book discounted tickets on Royal Brunei flights for leisure travel.

The company, Australia's second-biggest airline after Qantas, sent an email to employees explaining the new Sharia code, which came into effect on Wednesday, applies to Muslims, non-Muslims and foreigners "even when transiting on Brunei-registered aircraft and vessels."

"Given the harsh (including death) penalties being introduced for activity that is legal and acceptable in Australia, the myID (staff travel) agreement between Virgin Australia and Royal Brunei has now been terminated effective immediately," said the email, a copy of which was made available to AFP.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A separate agreement that allows Royal Brunei to sell seats available on Virgin Australia flights within Australia remains in place, the spokesperson said.

Qantas, whose CEO Alan Joyce is one of Australia's most high-profile openly gay business leaders, declined to comment on whether it was reviewing its staff travel deal with Royal Brunei.

The tough sharia penal code in the tiny country on tropical Borneo island - ruled by the all-powerful Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah - came into force Wednesday following years of delays.

The laws, including death by stoning for adultery and gay sex, make Brunei the first place in East or Southeast Asia to have a sharia penal code at a national level, joining several mostly Middle Eastern countries such as Saudi Arabia.

The decision to push ahead with the punishments has sparked alarm around the world, with the United Nations labelling them a "clear violation" of human rights and celebrities, led by actor George Clooney and pop star Elton John, calling for Brunei-owned hotels to be boycotted.

AFP

Transport

Two years in a Singapore jail sound good? Just use the wrong ship fuel

Ex-Nissan chief Ghosn rearrested in Tokyo

Ethiopian Airlines 737 crash report expected on Thursday: sources

Tesla to show self-driving car progress to investors

COE prices close higher across the board

Ghosn tweets that he'll tell all at press conference on April 11

Editor's Choice

BT_20190404_JARESORT4_3742986.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore IRs bet on S$9b expansion; exclusive licences extended to 2030

BT_20190404_CCSTRIPE_3742983.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Garage

Silicon Valley firm eager to earn its stripes in South-east Asia

BT_20190404_MREAGLE4LA3Y_3743028.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Eagle Hospitality Trust eyes Singapore IPO to raise up to US$575m

Most Read

1 Hyflux saga demands better debt disclosure rules
2 Taxpayers can't bail out Hyflux investors, Masagos tells Parliament
3 Best World shares sag after CLSA flags challenges in China
4 Keppel, Sembcorp reinvention - from rigs to urban solutions
5 Five best-performing S-Reits average 20% return in Q1: SGX

Must Read

BP_Genting Singapore_040419_49.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Genting Singapore shares fall 6.5% following hike in casino entry levies

Apr 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Share prices of Synagie Corp, Y Ventures surge 40% prompting SGX queries

thyssenkrupp establishes Additive Manufacturing TechCenter Hub in Singapore.JPG
Apr 4, 2019
Technology

Thyssenkrupp to set up 3D printing innovation centre in Singapore

Apr 4, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SingPost, Ying Li International, Swee Hong, Eneco Energy, Metech International

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening