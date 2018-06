Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday chief executive and managing director of Virgin Australia Group John Borghetti will not be renewing his contract post Jan. 1, 2020.

[BENGALURU] Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday chief executive and managing director of Virgin Australia Group John Borghetti will not be renewing his contract post Jan. 1, 2020.

Australia's second-biggest airline will start a search for a successor, it said in a statement.

REUTERS