You are here

Home > Transport

Virgin Australia in talks with government about support for airline industry

Tue, Mar 31, 2020 - 7:22 AM

nz_virgin_310328.jpg
Virgin Australia Holdings said on Tuesday it was in talks with the government about support needed for the airline industry if the coronavirus crisis is prolonged.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SYDNEY] Virgin Australia Holdings said on Tuesday it was in talks with the government about support needed for the airline industry if the coronavirus crisis is prolonged.

The Australian newspaper reported the country's second-largest airline had sought an A$1.4 billion ($863.10 million) loan rescue package that would see the government take an ownership stake if it was unable to repay the loan in two to three years.

It was part of a broader proposal for A$5 billion of support to the local aviation industry, the newspaper said without saying where it got the information.

"We have been in ongoing discussions with government about the support the whole industry will need if this crisis is prolonged," a Virgin Australia spokesman said, without providing further details of its request.

REUTERS

Transport

Ford, General Electric to produce 50,000 ventilators in 100 days

ComfortDelGro spending S$80m more on cabbie relief

SIA cost cuts continue as S$15b from cash call must 'last as long as possible'

EasyJet grounds fleet: plans to build buffer against virus blow

Qantas pilots approve pay deal covering Sydney-London flights

In trying to overcome high logistics costs, DAP's Gina Toh struck gold

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 31, 2020 07:28 AM
Energy & Commodities

Petrobras increases liquefied petroleum gas imports

[RIO DE JANEIRO] Brazilian state-owned oil company Petrobras is increasing liquefied petroleum gas imports, it said...

Mar 31, 2020 07:13 AM
Transport

Ford, General Electric to produce 50,000 ventilators in 100 days

[DETROIT] Ford Motor Co said on Monday it will produce 50,000 ventilators over the next 100 days at a plant in...

Mar 31, 2020 07:08 AM
Consumer

Disney chairman Bob Iger to forgo salary; other execs take cuts

[LOS ANGELES] Walt Disney Co. chairman Bob Iger will give up his salary, and other executives will take cuts in pay...

Mar 31, 2020 07:00 AM
Stocks

US markets watchdog head says SEC should not ban short-selling of shares

[WASHINGTON] The head of the US Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday that it should not ban short-...

Mar 31, 2020 07:00 AM
Garage

Logistics startup Inteluck snags over US$5m from MindWorks Capital, Lalamove

LOGISTICS startup Inteluck has raised more than US$5 million in a pre-Series B round led by Hong Kong-based venture...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.