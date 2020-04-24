You are here

Home > Transport

Virgin Australia owes A$6.9b to creditors, to seek waiver on aircraft leases: administrator

Fri, Apr 24, 2020 - 10:47 AM

AB_virginaus_240420.jpg
Virgin Australia Holdings owes A$6.90 billion (S$6.24 billion) to more than 10,000 creditors based on an initial review and will seek a three-month payment waiver from aircraft lessors, according to the company's administrators.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Virgin Australia Holdings owes A$6.90 billion (S$6.24 billion) to more than 10,000 creditors based on an initial review and will seek a three-month payment waiver from aircraft lessors, according to the company's administrators.

Virgin on Tuesday succumbed to third-party led restructuring that could lead to a sale, making Australia's second-biggest airline the Asia-Pacific region's biggest victim of the coronavirus crisis gripping the industry.

The figure owed to creditors includes about A$2.3 billion of secured debt, A$2 billion of unsecured bonds, A$1.9 billion of aircraft leases, A$450 million owed to employees, A$167 million to trade creditors and A$71 million to landlords, said the affidavit from administrator Vaughan Strawbridge posted on the website of his firm Deloitte.

The bankrupt airline's administrators are liable to pay leases on its aircraft starting April 28, because they will not inform lessors whether they would renege on leases within five business days, as required by law, the documents said.

The Deloitte administrators are seeking court orders for an extension of up to four weeks from their appointment to decide if leased planes were required for continuing operations of the business, it said in a letter to lessors posted on its website.

SEE ALSO

Virgin Australia collapses as pandemic wipes out global air travel

"Next week we will be wanting to engage with you to firm up on interim arrangements with the Administrators to support the process being followed to achieve a recapitalisation and sale, which will include a request for a three-month waiver of rent and other financial payment obligations," the letter said.

The lessors with the biggest financial exposure to Virgin include Goshawk, Avation, Aercap Holdings, ORIX Aviation and SMBC Aviation Capital, each with estimated income from the airline of at least US$1 million a month, according to aviation data provider Cirium.

REUTERS

Transport

Boeing to lay off 10% of workers in civil aviation: sources

Lufthansa reports Q1 operating loss of 1.2b euros

Thai March domestic car sales tumble 41.74% y-o-y: industries federation

Daimler first quarter operating profits plunge as virus bites

Dubai welcomes unwanted cruise liners at sea amid virus fears

Delta warns of need to 'resize' after big loss on virus shutdowns

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 24, 2020 10:48 AM
Companies & Markets

Clearbridge Health issues 3.6m conversion shares to bond subscriber

CATALIST-LISTED Clearbridge Health has issued 3,571,428 adjusted conversion shares to a subscriber, it said in a...

Apr 24, 2020 10:36 AM
Consumer

Coronavirus clouds Intel outlook, despite short-term bump from PC buying

[CALIFORNIA] Intel Corp on Thursday forecast second-quarter earnings below Wall Street views as it cited the cost of...

Apr 24, 2020 10:26 AM
Consumer

US meat giant shutters beef plant for coronavirus testing

[NEW YORK] US meatpacking giant Tyson Foods on Thursday said it would temporarily close a massive beef...

Apr 24, 2020 10:20 AM
Energy & Commodities

Mexico's Pemex declares force majeure on fuel imports from trading arm: sources

[MEXICO CITY] Mexico's state oil company Pemex has declared force majeure over fuel supplies from its trading arm...

Apr 24, 2020 10:16 AM
Consumer

J&J strikes deal with Emergent BioSolutions on coronavirus vaccine manufacturing

[NEW JERSEY] Johnson & Johnson said on Thursday it had struck a deal with Emergent BioSolutions to use its...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.