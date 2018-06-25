You are here

AVIATION 4.0

VistaJet leverages technology for added lift

Private jet service provider spends millions on tech every year while seeking ways to improve customer experience
The Malta-based private company, which started operations in 2004, owns its fleet of 72 mid-range and long-range jets, which has an average fleet age of 21/2 years.
PRIVATE jet service provider VistaJet is banking on technology to enhance the travel experience for its premium passengers.

"We spend millions on our technology every year," says Leona Qi, president (Asia) at VistaJet. "We are constantly investing in technology."

