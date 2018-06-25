You are here
AVIATION 4.0
VistaJet leverages technology for added lift
Private jet service provider spends millions on tech every year while seeking ways to improve customer experience
Singapore
PRIVATE jet service provider VistaJet is banking on technology to enhance the travel experience for its premium passengers.
"We spend millions on our technology every year," says Leona Qi, president (Asia) at VistaJet. "We are constantly investing in technology."
