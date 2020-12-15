You are here

Home > Transport

Volkswagen buries hatchet in boardroom battle

Tue, Dec 15, 2020 - 6:55 AM

nz_volkswagen_151230.jpg
Car giant Volkswagen's supervisory board on Monday announced a deal to end infighting over top jobs and strategy that risked toppling chief executive Herbert Diess, saying the boss's strategy had their "full support".
PHOTO: REUTERS

[FRANKFURT AM MAIN] Car giant Volkswagen's supervisory board on Monday announced a deal to end infighting over top jobs and strategy that risked toppling chief executive Herbert Diess, saying the boss's strategy had their "full support".

Mr Diess, 62, has come into conflict with VW's powerful worker representatives over his plans for the massive carmaker to shift towards electric vehicles and break decades-old power structures that many observers blame for its "dieselgate" emissions cheating scandal.

The company said in a statement that the supervisory board "unanimously resolved to give its full support to the strategy, in particular the orientation of the company towards electromobility and digitalisation.

"In the upcoming years, the board of management... will implement the strategy with Herbert Diess at the top," it added.

Press reports suggested that Mr Diess had demanded an extension of his contract beyond its current end date in 2023 as proof he had the non-executives' backing.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

While the company did not grant the former BMW executive that vote of confidence, it did confirm his nominees to top roles.

Arno Antlitz, finance chief at high-end subsidiary Audi, will take control of the entire group's finances from June.

Meanwhile Thomas Schmall will move from Volkswagen Components to take responsibility for "technology" across the group, while Murat Aksel will become group head of purchasing on top of the same role at the VW brand.

Mr Diess' push for change at VW has seen him lock horns with Bernd Osterloh, the head of the group's influential works council.

As recently as June, an attack by union representatives cost the chief executive his role as head of the flagship VW brand, after they accused him of "massive failures of management" in launching two crucial new models.

Now there is "total agreement between the supervisory board, the board of management and the employee representatives" on VW's objectives, Mr Osterloh was quoted as saying.

VW is pumping more than 35 billion euros (S$57.4 billion) into electric vehicles and plans to sell 26 million cars from a range of 70 electric models by 2030.

Mr Diess has publicly stated his objective is to catch up with US competitor Tesla.

Also in Monday's statement, the supervisory board said sportscar maker Lamborghini and motorbike company Ducati would both remain part of the VW group, although press reports and analysts regularly suggest the two world-famous brands could be sold off or floated separately on the stock market.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

UAW auto union settles massive US corruption case

Airbus urges compromises on Brexit, transatlantic tariffs

Aviation, travel take-off rests on global borders reopening

Freighter conversions on the rise amid e-commerce boom, falling plane values

Explosion at Saudi port hits oil tanker as Red Sea attacks mount

Carlos Ghosn investigated by France over possible tax evasion

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 15, 2020 06:57 AM
Transport

UAW auto union settles massive US corruption case

[WASHINGTON] The main American auto union announced on Monday it had reached an agreement with US authorities to...

Dec 15, 2020 06:53 AM
Government & Economy

Hackers breach US agencies, Homeland Security a reported target

[NEW YORK] The US Department of Homeland Security was the third federal department to be targeted in a major...

Dec 15, 2020 06:51 AM
Government & Economy

US Electoral College confirms Biden White House victory

[WASHINGTON] Joe Biden was confirmed as the next US president on Monday when the Electoral College formalised his...

Dec 15, 2020 06:49 AM
Transport

Airbus urges compromises on Brexit, transatlantic tariffs

[MONTREAL] The head of European planemaker Airbus called for an end to separate diplomatic squabbles over Britain's...

Dec 15, 2020 06:47 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil prices steady after six weeks of gains, pressured by glut

[NEW YORK] Oil prices were little changed in choppy trade on Monday as persistent oversupply in the market largely...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore hotels drop leisure bookings after being designated as SHN facilities

Phase 3 of Covid-19 reopening starts Dec 28, groups of up to 8 allowed to gather

Hin Leong's Lim family, BP sued for US$313m on oil deals

Soilbuild Group chairman, Blackstone to take Soilbuild Reit private at S$0.55 per unit

Over S$1b to secure enough vaccines by Q3 2021; all citizens, long-term residents to get free vaccinations

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for