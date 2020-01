A court in Toronto on Wednesday ordered Volkswagen to pay a fine of C$196.5 million (S$202 million) after the automaker pleaded guilty to violating environmental laws in the emissions cheating scandal.

[TORONTO] A court in Toronto on Wednesday ordered Volkswagen to pay a fine of C$196.5 million (S$202 million) after the automaker pleaded guilty to violating environmental laws in the emissions cheating scandal.

The court accepted an agreement that the German automaker reached with the Canadian government, which in December filed a 60-count indictment against the company.

AFP