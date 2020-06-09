You are here

Home > Transport

Volkswagen names Ralf Brandstaetter brand chief executive

Tue, Jun 09, 2020 - 6:59 AM

nz_ralf_090609.jpg
German auto giant Volkswagen said on Monday that operations chief Ralf Brandstaetter would become the new boss and drive its development towards electric vehicles.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BERLIN] German auto giant Volkswagen said on Monday that operations chief Ralf Brandstaetter would become the new boss and drive its development towards electric vehicles.

Mr Brandstaetter will replace Herbert Diess on July 1, and will pursue the development of the brand as CEO, a company statement said.

Mr Diess will focus on his other post as chief executive officer of the entire VW group, which owns a dozen brands of vehicles, including Audi, Bentley and Porsche.

VW, which is trying to overcome a disastrous emissions-cheating scandal, is now betting on "zero-emission mobility", in large part via the development of electric vehicles.

German media said the announcement came after weeks of tension at VW, where Mr Diess was reportedly the target of criticism stemming from software problems that had plagued the new electric model ID.3.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

US warns against dealing with top Iran shipper

SIA slips on first day of rights shares trading; carrier secures over S$1b of credit facilities

UK kicks off quarantine that will further slam airlines

Volkswagen supervisory board to discuss VW brand leadership: sources

Austria strikes 450m euro bailout deal for Lufthansa unit: sources

Heathrow could cut more than 2,000 jobs if quarantine continues

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 9, 2020 07:04 AM
Energy & Commodities

Iraq is fully committed to the Opec+ cut deal: oil minister

[BAGHDAD] Iraq's new oil minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar affirmed in a phone call with Saudi energy minister Prince...

Jun 9, 2020 07:00 AM
Government & Economy

US recession started in February, ending 128-month expansion

[WASHINGTON] The US economy reached its peak and entered recession in February, ending 128 month of expansion amid a...

Jun 9, 2020 06:57 AM
Transport

US warns against dealing with top Iran shipper

[WASHINGTON] The United States warned on Monday that it would punish any country that deals with Iran's top shipping...

Jun 9, 2020 06:56 AM
Technology

Sony to unveil PS5 games in online event

[SAN FRANCISCO] Sony unveiled plans to showcase games tailored for its planned PlayStation 5 consoles Thursday in a...

Jun 9, 2020 06:54 AM
Technology

Samsung heir avoids arrest over controversial merger

[SEOUL] A South Korean court on Tuesday declined to issue an arrest warrant for the heir to South Korea's Samsung...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.