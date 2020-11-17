You are here

Home > Transport

Volkswagen preparing Lamborghini, Ducati for possible ownership changes

Tue, Nov 17, 2020 - 11:03 AM

nz_Volkswagen_171183.jpg
Volkswagen (VW) is preparing its Italian units for strategic options such as an initial public offering (IPO) or sale, in a bid to convince investors the asset review it began four years ago might still yield more meaningful results.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[FRANKFURT] Volkswagen (VW) is preparing its Italian units for strategic options such as an initial public offering (IPO) or sale, in a bid to convince investors the asset review it began four years ago might still yield more meaningful results.

Lamborghini, Ducati and Italdesign will be folded into a structure that would allow the German manufacturer to act if a decision is made to change ownership, VW chief executive officer Herbert Diess said on Monday in a presentation to analysts.

"We are, let's say, bringing it into a legal structure where we could act," Mr Diess said, adding that no decisions on divestments have been made. "It's probably a bit of a slower process," he said, but "it's on our agenda."

Chief financial officer Frank Witter said that efforts to streamline VW's sprawling conglomerate structure constitute a "work in progress". Neither of the executives specified a time frame for potential decisions.

The world's biggest carmaker has little to show so far from the asset review it started in 2016 - in the wake of its diesel-emissions scandal - to explore options for niche brands and non-core operations. Analysts see VW's ability to push through deeper structural changes as key to achieving a goal of boosting its market value to 200 billion euros (S$319.07 billion) and challenge Tesla's electric-car leadership.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Bloomberg News reported in October 2019 that a process to fold Lamborghini into a separate legal entity might conclude towards the end of 2020.

The company pushed through a downsized IPO of its Traton SE trucks unit last year after internal wrangling almost derailed the project. VW completed the sale of industrial gearbox maker Renk this year, but negotiations to divest Man Energy Solutions fell apart and the manufacturer decided to restructure the business on its own.

Labour unions and the company's Porsche and Piech owner families shot down efforts to sell Ducati three years ago. VW's works council chief and supervisory board member Bernd Osterloh reiterated his backing for Ducati last month.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

SIA doubles limit of medium-term note programme to S$10b

Tesla to join S&P 500, shares surge

SIA's Covid cover for Singapore-HK flights may draw bubble flyers

Korean Air eyes top-10 world ranking with 1.8t won Asiana deal

Qantas looks to post-Covid future at subdued 100th birthday celebration

China's thirst for luxury keeps eastern Europe cranking out cars

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 17, 2020 11:18 AM
Government & Economy

Pfizer to start pilot programme for Covid-19 immunisation in four US states

[BENGALURU] Pfizer Inc said on Monday it was starting a pilot programme for Covid-19 immunisation in four US states...

Nov 17, 2020 11:15 AM
Energy & Commodities

Mining magnate Gertler says he paid US$83m for royalties from Congo's Metalkol

[KINSHASA, Congo] Israeli mining magnate Dan Gertler said on Monday he was behind an US$83 million purchase of...

Nov 17, 2020 11:06 AM
Energy & Commodities

Natural gas is worst performer among top commodities on weather

[CHICAGO] US natural gas futures plunged the most in more than a month, making the fuel the worst performer among...

Nov 17, 2020 10:56 AM
Companies & Markets

Teckwah's offeror compulsorily acquires dissenting shareholders' shares

CLEMENTINE Investments - a consortium of Teckwah Industrial Corp's three largest shareholders - has exercised its...

Nov 17, 2020 10:56 AM
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Retail China Trust to raise at least S$300m for acquisition

CAPITALAND Retail China Trust (CRCT) on Tuesday launched an equity fundraising to finance part of its proposed...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: SIA, Cortina, Blumont, New Silkroutes, Wilmar, Top Glove

Buffett's Berkshire invests in four big drugmakers

Singapore exports post shock 3.1% drop in October as gold shipments recede

Singapore shares open higher on second vaccine progress; STI up 0.9%

Cortina plans to acquire Sincere Watch for S$84.5m

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for