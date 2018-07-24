Volkswagen says BMW purchasing chief Duesmann to join board

[BERLIN] Volkswagen said on Tuesday it has hired Markus Duesmann, head of purchasing and supplier network at rival BMW, as a member of its management team.

"Mr. Duesmann, currently Board of Management Member for Purchasing and Supplier Network at BMW AG, will take up his new position as soon as he is able to do so," Volkswagen said in a statement.

BMW said Duesmann had informed the carmaker that he would not make himself available for an extension of his contract.

"As a consequence, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Mr. Duesmann agreed that Mr. Duesmann will be relieved of his contractual responsibilities as Management Board Member for Purchasing and Supplier Network with immediate effect," BMW said.

German newspaper Handelsblatt reported earlier that Volkswagen wants Duesmann to fill the post of Audi Chief Executive following the arrest of former boss Rupert Stadler.

REUTERS