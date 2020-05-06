You are here

Home > Transport

Volkswagen sees multi-speed coronavirus rebound led by China

Wed, May 06, 2020 - 4:42 PM

file7adc9w4edhhu31hy4co.jpg
Volkswagen said demand in China was rebounding, thanks to customers who want to switch from public transport to personal vehicles, but warned sales would not recover as quickly in other parts of the world.
PHOTO: AFP

[FRANKFURT] Volkswagen said demand in China was rebounding, thanks to customers who want to switch from public transport to personal vehicles, but warned sales would not recover as quickly in other parts of the world.

Sales of passenger cars in China were above year-earlier levels in the last week of April, Volkswagen executive Juergen Stackmann, who is responsible for passenger car sales and marketing at the VW brand, said on Wednesday.

"It is clear to see that China will go through V shape," Mr Stackmann said, referring to the shape of the recovery curve. "We are not counting on a V shape recovery for Europe."

In April, sales in Germany were down 60 per cent on the year, with the rest of Europe down 85 per cent as some major markets like Italy and Spain came to a full stop, Mr Stackmann said.

Sales in North America were down 50 per cent, and down 81 per cent in South America, Mr Stackmann said.

SEE ALSO

Top German court opens door to 'dieselgate' compensation

"There might be a trend toward individual mobility since people want to avoid public transport these days," he said, explaining that VW's Chinese budget brand Jetta had picked up market share after the country eased lockdown rules.

"Jetta in the first month of reopening has been a very, very strong month," Mr Stackmann said, adding that unlike Europe, China still had lots of first time car buyers.

In Europe demand was patchy, he said.

"We will see a two-speed Europe. Southern Europe was hit really badly. Italy, Spain and to some extent France. We expect recovery to take much longer, it will be bathtub shaped," he said.

Norther European countries, including Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Germany fared better. In Germany, sales to fleet customers remained almost at normal levels in April compared with a year earlier, he said.

Pre-booking for VW's ID 3 electric car stands at 37,000 vehicles, with demand coming from across Europe and strongest in Germany, Mr Stackmann said.

Aside from seeking government stimulus measures, Volkswagen is adapting its financing and leasing offers to make downpayments more palatable.

Some financing offers will be stretched to 72 months, instead of 36, and Volkswagen will offer unemployment insurance, which allows new car buyers to suspend payments if they lose their job.

"Financing will become the main instrument for the industry in the months to come," Mr Stackmann said.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Dubai hotel mogul says 'bleeding' firms need economy to reopen

BMW reports first-quarter profit rise as coronavirus saps demand

More reliability for Circle Line with inking of 16-year servicing pact between SMRT, Alstom

Hot stock: Singapore Airlines sees high trading volume as shares go ex-rights

California sues Uber and Lyft for calling drivers 'contractors'

Qatar Airways warns of 'substantial' job losses

BREAKING NEWS

May 6, 2020 04:37 PM
Consumer

UK competition watchdog blocks JD Sports takeover of Footasylum

[BENGALURU] Britain's competition watchdog made good on Wednesday on its threat to block sportswear retailer JD...

May 6, 2020 04:32 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close with more gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose more than one per cent Wednesday as an easing of virus lockdowns and signs the...

May 6, 2020 04:22 PM
Real Estate

Asset manager DWS expands Singapore logistics footprint with warehouse buy

DWS has acquired a Grade A logistics facility in Jurong as part of its "Asia core real estate strategy", the German...

May 6, 2020 04:11 PM
Garage

Adam Neumann, WeWork’s former chief, sues SoftBank

[NEW YORK] Adam Neumann, a co-founder of WeWork, sued SoftBank on Monday, accusing it of breaching a contract by...

May 6, 2020 04:04 PM
Real Estate

More Singapore properties go under the hammer but fail to sell as sellers cling on

HIGHLY indebted owners continue to hold out even as more homes go under the hammer amid worsening economic...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.