Volvo Cars recalls 507,000 vehicles worldwide as probe finds fire risk

Tue, Jul 23, 2019 - 5:50 AM

SWEDISH carmaker Volvo Cars is recalling 507,000 vehicles worldwide because of a faulty engine component that, in extreme cases, could re-sult in a fire.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Stockholm

The company, which is owned by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co, said its own "investigations have identified that in very rare cases the plastic engine intake manifold may melt and deform".

It added: "In the very worst case, there is a possibility that a localised engine bay fire may occur."

When asked to provide details of the potential financial impact, Stefan Elfstrom, a spokesman for Volvo Cars, said, "We don't comment on the cost."

The company is keen to fix the faulty vehicles as fast as possible and customers will not incur any costs related to addressing the error, he said.

The cars being recalled were produced in 2014-2019 and have a 2-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine, Volvo Cars said in an e-mailed statement. The affected models are the S60, S80, S90, V40, V60, V70, V90, XC60 and XC90.

While the company has no reports of accidents or personal injuries, all customers will receive a letter asking them to contact their local retailer for corrective action. BLOOMBERG

