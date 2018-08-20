You are here

Home > Transport

Volvo shares seen gaining 20.6% over next 12 months

Mon, Aug 20, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Washington

THE world's second-biggest maker of trucks is about to increase its market value by roughly a fifth, if analyst estimates are to be believed.

Volvo AB, which can hardly keep up with orders, will probably enjoy rising demand for trucks through 2019, according to Graham Phillips, an analyst at Jefferies Group LLC. He says fears that Volvo is vulnerable to swings in the economic cycle are now playing too big a role in steering the share price.

The average of analyst estimates provided to Bloomberg shows that Volvo's shares should gain 20.6 per cent over the next 12 months. That's the second-best return potential of all companies traded on the benchmark OMX Stockholm Index. It's also roughly double Volvo's historical average over the past decade.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"As long as the truck and construction-equipment markets remain stable to up, which is what we expect, we think there is room for further improvement," Mr Phillips said. "The problem is that people have generally expected the markets, mainly the truck markets, to turn down again."

Volvo rose as much as 1.4 per cent on Friday, making it one of the day's best performers in Stockholm's OMXS30 index.

Last quarter, chief executive officer Martin Lundstedt managed to exceed Volvo's profitability target for the first time ever after his rigorous programme of cost cuts coincided with rising demand.

The 51-year-old former Scania AB boss, who took over in late 2015, characterised demand as "solid" in the three months through June. He also increased sales to small customers and even pushed through higher prices.

Not since 2013 have there been as many analysts advising investors to buy Volvo shares, with 64 per cent of recommendations urging clients to purchase stock in the Swedish company. WP

Editor's Choice

BT_20180820_JAWRAP20GL9F_3536847.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Government & Economy

New public housing, healthcare schemes to tackle concerns

Aug 20, 2018
Startups

US$335m in new venture funds launched for S-EA tech startups

Aug 20, 2018
Real Estate

Freehold HDB leases would be 'socially divisive': PM Lee

Most Read

1 OCBC prices S$1b perps at 4%, first callable in 2023
2 Italian bridge company under fire as rescuers toil for third day
3 Jho Low says he will not surrender
4 'A rare treasure': outpouring of tributes to Aretha Franklin
5 Low-carb diet linked to elevated mortality risk: study
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Aug 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Pharma holds up July exports but trade war a threat

Aug 18, 2018
Government & Economy

About those chips and dips...

Aug 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

TPG completes A$279m acquisition of Healthscope's Asian pathology labs

BT_20180818_VIPRICE18_3536031.jpg
Aug 18, 2018
Top Stories

Upcoming GST hike: 'Businesses should focus on value, not just price'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening