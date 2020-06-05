You are here

Home > Transport

VW board to review internal probe into racist car ad

Fri, Jun 05, 2020 - 10:22 PM

file6ueiavi1d15128e5wgvt.jpg
Volkswagen has completed an internal report into how it came to publish a racist advert, the German carmaker said on Friday, adding that its findings will be released once its management board has reviewed the matter.
PHOTO: AFP

[HAMBURG] Volkswagen has completed an internal report into how it came to publish a racist advert, the German carmaker said on Friday, adding that its findings will be released once its management board has reviewed the matter.

Volkswagen's management board, headed by Chief Executive Herbert Diess meets regularly on Tuesdays.

In the clip, a black man is depicted next to a new VW Golf, being pushed around by an oversized white hand, which then flicks him into a building adorned with the sign "Petit Colon".

Petit Colon is a real cafe in Buenos Aires, Argentina, located near the Teatro Colon. In French the term translates into "small settler," which has colonial undertones.

Criticism of the advert went viral last month and the company apologised and pulled the clip, prompting VW's labour leaders to accuse Volkswagen's management of damaging the company.

SEE ALSO

Japan's Dentsu evacuates Tokyo HQ after receiving bomb threat

"The clip is disgusting and inexcusable," Volkswagen works council member Bernd Osterloh said at the time.

Volkswagen itself admitted that the advert was racist and insulting. It said that agencies usually produce its advertising campaigns and it was investigating where the mistake happened and would make its findings public.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Bentley to cut 1,000 UK jobs in recovery plan after virus

British Airways parent company considering legal challenge to UK quarantine rules

Toyota teams up with five China companies to develop fuel cells

Asian airlines rally as American Airlines lifts hopes of resumed travel

GM Cruise trying to poach engineers from struggling rival Zoox

Hot stock: SIA Engineering gains 9.4%, receives SGX query

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 5, 2020 09:44 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St jumps on surprise fall in unemployment rate

[NEW YORK] US stocks jumped at the open on Friday after a closely watched report showed a surprise drop in the US...

Jun 5, 2020 09:26 PM
Government & Economy

Stalemate after fourth round of post-Brexit talks

[BRUSSELS] The latest round of Brexit trade talks ended with no breakthrough Friday, as the EU and Britain stuck to...

Jun 5, 2020 09:07 PM
Government & Economy

Govt considered that rental help may prolong exit of unviable businesses: Shanmugam

THE focus of extending more rental relief is more on supporting businesses that, even though viable, may go down...

Jun 5, 2020 09:05 PM
Government & Economy

US unemployment rate unexpectedly falls in May

[WASHINGTON] The US unemployment rate unexpectedly fell in May and layoffs abated, the Labor Department said on...

Jun 5, 2020 08:45 PM
Companies & Markets

Koh Brothers lowers final dividend from 0.4 to 0.25 Singapore cent a share

CONSTRUCTION, property and engineering company Koh Brothers Group is reducing its first and final dividend per share...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.