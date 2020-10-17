VW says has reached agreement in principle to buy Navistar for US$44.50 per share

Volkswagen's truck unit Traton on Friday said it had agreed to sweeten its US$43 per share takeover bid for US truck maker Navistar International Corp to $44.50.

"Traton SE and the US-American truck manufacturer Navistar International Corporation, in which Traton already holds a stake of 16.8 per cent, have today reached agreement in principle that Traton will acquire by merger all shares in Navistar not already held by Traton, at a price of US$44.50 per Navistar share," Traton said in a statement.

