You are here

Home > Transport

VW settles Australia emissions cheating scandal

Mon, Sep 16, 2019 - 10:46 AM

[SYDNEY] Volkswagen has agreed to pay up to A$127 million (S$120 million) to settle multiple class action suits brought by Australian motorists over a diesel emissions cheating scandal, the parties' lawyers said Monday.

The German car giant, which owns brands ranging from luxury Audi to lower-end Skoda, said in 2015 that 11 million diesel engines globally were affected.

Owners of about 100,000 Australian cars will be able to seek compensation from Volkswagen under the terms of the in-principle agreement, which the automaker has agreed to without admitting liability and must still be approved by the Federal Court.

"This is an important step in providing a measure of justice and redress to the thousands of Australian motorists who claim they were financially impacted by the diesel emissions issue," said Julian Schimmel, principal lawyer of Maurice Blackburn, the firm behind one of the class actions.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It was revealed in 2015 that more than 97,000 Volkswagen vehicles in Australia were fitted with technology that was designed to cheat emissions tests.

The automaker said in a statement that it views the settlements as "a further step towards overcoming the diesel issue", with each affected customer expected to receive a payment of about Aus$1,400.

Volkswagen is also being sued by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, with the watchdog alleging multiple breaches of the law that could result in a hefty fine if the case succeeds in court.

The car giant previously reached multibillion-dollar settlements to compensate American and Canadian motorists over the scandal, which has been dubbed "dieselgate".

AFP

Transport

General Motors auto workers call strike in US

Blame game revs up over India's car woes

Virgin Australia poised to buy back Velocity frequent flyer programme

Gabon's sole train a lifeline for people, economy

Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

Pilot's coffee spill forced trans-atlantic flight to turn around, an inquiry shows

Editor's Choice

file6u76cvxzbh011a4bu9oy.jpg
Sep 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Integrated Shield scheme insurers nursing their results back to health

BT_20190916_KRWOMAN16_3893168.jpg
Sep 16, 2019
Real Estate

'Ferrari woman' grants option to buy her GCB for S$47m

BT_20190916_CTCERTIS_3893144.jpg
Sep 16, 2019
Technology

Certis' manpower plug: more tech and services

Must Read

Sep 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel DC Reit to raise S$473.8m to partially fund data centre acquisitions

file6u76cvxzbh011a4bu9oy.jpg
Sep 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Integrated Shield scheme insurers nursing their results back to health

BT_20190916_KRWOMAN16_3893168.jpg
Sep 16, 2019
Real Estate

'Ferrari woman' grants option to buy her GCB for S$47m

Sep 16, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel DC Reit, Keppel Infrastructure Trust, Hupsteel, Tee International

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly