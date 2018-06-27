You are here

Home > Transport

VW to close main plant 1-2 days a week due to new emissions tests

Wed, Jun 27, 2018 - 12:09 AM

[FRANKFURT] Volkswagen (VW) plans to shut its main Wolfsburg factory for 1-2 days a week between August and the end of September to deal with problems caused by new engine emissions tests, the German carmaker told employees on Tuesday.

VW is the second large carmaker after Daimler to acknowledge a potential dip in sales triggered by stricter anti-pollution test procedures.

A new Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure, (WLTP), based on real-driving data rather than theoretical scenarios, has resulted in higher carbon dioxide emissions readings for certain vehicles, delaying official road certification and sales.

Due to the delays, VW is throttling back production of some models at various plants, following in the footsteps of Daimler which last week blamed WLTP and a trade spat for lowering its profit guidance.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

VW will also close its Zwickau factory on some days and components manufacturing will face resulting delays, the company said in a statement on its internal website.

The group's plant in Emden will be closed too on some days in the third and fourth quarter due to lacklustre demand for mid-sized cars, the memo said. VW builds its Passat model in Emden.

VW's premium brand Audi on Tuesday said Germany's KBA motor vehicle authority would pay a visit the company's Ingolstadt headquarters on Wednesday to receive a briefing about progress in dealing with emissions issues.

REUTERS

Transport

Total to co-charter Pavilion Energy's first LNG bunker vessel

Daimler to invest 600m euros to expand South African plant

Audi partners with Israel's autonomous vehicle simulation startup Cognata

CAI consortium wins bid to operate Fukuoka Airport

Millennials, Toyota wants you to buy its Internet-ready corolla

Millennials, Toyota wants you to buy its Internet-ready corolla

Editor's Choice

as-obike2506.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Startups

oBike blames new rules for Singapore exit, but writing already on the wall

BT_20180626_KRBUNG26_3481039.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Real Estate

CWT chief buying Good Class Bungalow for S$36m

Jun 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Magnus Energy confirms former MD's lawsuit

Most Read

1 oBike blames new rules for Singapore exit, but writing already on the wall
2 CWT chief buying Good Class Bungalow for S$36m
3 Mahathir revives Singapore water dispute, takes swipe at Trump
4 StarHub TV axes channels from Discovery, garners 7 new channels
5 oBike to stop bike sharing in Singapore due to new regulations, viability issues
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

sgx.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX to allow listing of dual-class shares with immediate effect

manu.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

2018-06-25T052321Z_1846905391_RC160CBC43C0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-ECONOMY-MANUFACTURING.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output stays strong with 11.1% surge in May

as-obike2506.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Startups

oBike blames new rules for Singapore exit, but writing already on the wall

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening