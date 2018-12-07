You are here

Home > Transport

What's iNext for BMW?

Chairman and CEO Harald Krueger tells BT how BMW's new concept car - a self-driving electric vehicle which will go on sale in 2021 - will transform its entire approach to cars
Fri, Dec 07, 2018 - 5:50 AM
btnews@sph.com.sg

BT_20181207_BMW7_3637314.jpg
(From left) BMW's Klaus Frohlich, board member in charge of development at BMW; Harald Krueger, CEO of BMW Group; and Adrian van Hooydonk, BMW Group's vice-president of design taking a photo-call with the marque's new iNext. PHOTO: BMW AG

HARALD KRUEGER feels this is the most exciting time to be running a car company. "It's also the most challenging, because of regulations, because of the trade situation worldwide," the chairman and chief executive of BMW Group said. "But at BMW, I'm optimistic, because it's a chance to lead the

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Transport

Tesla kicks off bidding to build Gigafactory in China as trade war bites

Chinese electric-car maker BYD eyes listing of battery business

Toyota frets over hit to car sales from Trump's 25% tariffs

Nissan hit by new inspection scandal: report

New Mercedes-AMG packs hot-hatch thrills with grown-up smarts

Can beauty earn big bucks for Mazda?

Editor's Choice

BT_20181206_ABINNO_3636178.jpg
Dec 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore sprouts innovation centres

BP_Francis Koh_061218_3.jpg
Dec 6, 2018
Real Estate

Builders venture abroad for new income streams, to diversify

BT_20181206_UWDTF6_3636274.jpg
Dec 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

BreadTalk enters Europe with Din Tai Fung's London flagship

Most Read

1 Singapore shares end lower on Wednesday
2 KKR pays up to S$500m for 'significant stake' in OSIM owner V3
3 Kimly's exec chairman, exec director arrested by CAD, released on bail
4 Stamford Tyres Q2 FY19 net profit sinks 98.8% on higher costs
5 KKR to take 'significant stake' in V3 with up to S$500m investment
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Print2_071218_2.jpg
Dec 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble relisting is off; assets found to be potentially inflated

Dec 7, 2018
Real Estate

Private housing supply from H1 2019 land sales cut by 20%

BT_20181207_ATWEEKEND_3637451.jpg
Dec 7, 2018
Weekend

Do diets work? Find out in BT weekend

BT_20181207_JAAMCHAM_3637359.jpg
Dec 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Trade war drives companies to review business plans: AmCham

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening