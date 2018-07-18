You are here
STRAIT TALK
What's keeping the shipping industry up at night
Tighter regulation - such as sulphur caps - and where the price of oil is going are becoming growing concerns and taking the wind out of the industry's sails
THE shipping industry has been through a lot in the past 10 years. So has the world's economy, after the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy in 2008 triggered the global crisis, and which has been slowly recovering since then.
A few months before that seismic event, international accountant and
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg