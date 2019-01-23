Who is to blame for use of illegal fuel?

Get our introductory offer at only
IN NOVEMBER last year, the US master of the cruise ship Azura, owned by Carnival Corp subsidiary P&O Cruises, was fined 100,000 euros (S$154,500) by a court in Marseilles.
The prosecution related to a spot check on the Azura in March 2018 when it was found to be using heavy fuel oil
