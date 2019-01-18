You are here

Winston Toh to head bus operator Tower Transit Singapore

Fri, Jan 18, 2019 - 11:32 AM
Winston Toh will assume the role of managing director of Tower Transit Singapore on Feb 1, 2019.
PHOTO: TOWER TRANSIT SINGAPORE

UK-BASED Tower Transit Group has appointed Winston Toh to head its Singapore bus operations. He will assume the role of managing director (MD) of Tower Transit Singapore on Feb 1, 2019.

Mr Toh will take on the role left by former MD Andrew Bujtor, who left the company in September 2018 after setting up the wholly owned subsidiary in 2015 and leading it through service commencement in May 2016. Public transport veteran Terry Scott is the interim MD.

Mr Toh has over 10 years of corporate leadership experience. Most recently, he was executive vice-president and chief marketing officer at ST Engineering (Land Systems) where he oversaw international sales and marketing. He was also deputy CEO of Singapore Workforce Development Agency (now SkillsFuture Singapore and Workforce Singapore).

Prior to his corporate career, Mr Toh spent 27 years in the Singapore Armed Forces where he rose to the rank of Brigadier General. He has a Master of Science in Strategic Studies and a Master of Arts in Diplomacy.

