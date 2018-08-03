You are here

Home > Transport

With spotlight fading, Detroit auto show moves to summer

Fri, Aug 03, 2018 - 6:55 AM

2018-08-02T194918Z_182114675_RC15AC751B00_RTRMADP_3_AUTOSHOW-DETROIT.JPG
The Detroit auto show, considered for decades a key date on the global auto industry's calendar, will soon be held every summer instead of in the winter, organisers said Thursday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[CHICAGO] The Detroit auto show, considered for decades a key date on the global auto industry's calendar, will soon be held every summer instead of in the winter, organisers said Thursday.

Beginning in 2020, the exhibition of car companies' offerings will take place in June instead of in January, the middle of the harsh Detroit winter, the North American International Auto Show said.

The move breaks a 30-year tradition, ever since the show first gained prominence in 1989, when Nissan and Toyota used the exhibition to reveal their newly-created luxury brands Infinity and Lexus.

But in recent years, major manufacturers have begun abandoning Detroit in favor the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas - also held in January.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The shift coincides with a furious race to develop autonomous driving and other technologies increasingly being crammed into personal vehicles.

Major European auto groups were absent at this year's Detroit show, including Ferrari, Volvo, Porsche, Jaguar and Land-Rover. BMW and Daimler announced earlier this year they too would be absent in 2019.

American auto giant General Motors, headquartered near the show's exhibition center, has been mum about its own plans. Of GM's brands, only Chevrolet held an official event during this year's show.

Conversely, CES - held two days before the Detroit show opened this year - was well attended by car companies. Ford unveiled its robot-taxis platform and Mercedes-Benz presented its autonomous concept car Smart Vision EQ. And Toyota offered similar concepts.

"June provides us with exciting new opportunities that January just didn't afford," said Rod Alberts, head of NAIAS.

Organizers are also planning to move part of the show to the streets, instead of its current format of holding the entire event inside Detroit's massive convention center, something only possible in warmer weather.

In addition to competition from Las Vegas, Detroit, the traditional hub of the US auto manufacturing, was also suffering from the declining prominence of the US car market, now outpaced by China.

The US share of global auto sales is expected to drop from nearly 35 per cent in 2000 to only 16 per cent by 2025, while China's share was to rise in the same time period from one per cent to 33 per cent, according to analyst Ferdinand Dudenhoeffer of the University of Duisburg-Essen.

AFP

Transport

BMW beats Q2 forecasts as new anti-pollution rules dent rivals

CCCS's anti-competitive ruling on Grab-Uber merger fair: lawyers

Ryde to offer 'dynamic fixed fares' for taxis by Sept

Grab cashes up for a bigger taxi fight

Suzuki posts record profit on strong global car sales

Tesla plans to fund new Chinese car factory with local debt

Editor's Choice

BT_20180803_SINGPOST_3520950.jpg
Aug 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retailers share tales of digitisation battles on the ground

2018-08-02T013315Z_538714391_RC15E6787680_RTRMADP_3_DBS-RESULTS.JPG
Aug 3, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS trims property loans growth by S$1b; Q2 net up 18%

Aug 3, 2018
Startups

FundedX platform for 'trading startups' stalls at start line over licensing issue

Most Read

1 DBS flags spillover concern with US-China tensions; 18% gain in Q2 profit misses estimates
2 Hot stock: AEM Holdings dives 25% as CGS-CIMB downgrades stock, slashes target
3 Brookvale Park en bloc bid latest to be headed to court
4 URA nod for 4,107 units at Tampines Court, Normanton Park
5 Google building third data centre in Singapore with added investment of US$350m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180803_SINGPOST_3520950.jpg
Aug 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retailers share tales of digitisation battles on the ground

2018-08-02T013315Z_538714391_RC15E6787680_RTRMADP_3_DBS-RESULTS.JPG
Aug 3, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS trims property loans growth by S$1b; Q2 net up 18%

Aug 3, 2018
Startups

FundedX platform for 'trading startups' stalls at start line over licensing issue

BT_20180803_BOE_3521043.jpg
Aug 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Bank of England's Carney warns of rates ending up higher depending on Brexit outcomes

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening