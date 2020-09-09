You are here

Home > Transport

World's top 10 airline stocks are all Chinese, except one

Wed, Sep 09, 2020 - 3:47 PM

file7bfpp906eyv3du7z6d8.jpg
A Bloomberg gauge of the sector shows nine of the world's top 10 airline stocks over the past three months are Chinese, with all but Air China shares posting double-digit gains.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] Chinese carriers are in a sweet spot, relative to their Covid-battered peers at least. The country's 1.4-billion-strong population is eager to travel, the yuan is rallying and oil is getting cheaper.

A Bloomberg gauge of the sector shows nine of the world's top 10 airline stocks over the past three months are Chinese, with all but Air China shares posting double-digit gains. The odd one out is InterGlobe Aviation, which operates India's biggest carrier, IndiGo. That's sixth on the list with a 13 per cent advance. The top performer is low-cost carrier Spring Airlines which has climbed 22 per cent.

The global airline industry has been walloped by the coronavirus pandemic, as governments imposed unprecedented border restrictions and people became more reluctant to travel. The International Air Transport Association, which represents some 290 airlines, doesn't expect passenger traffic to recover to pre-pandemic levels before 2024.

Chinese carriers haven't been immune to the crisis, but they've managed to recover much faster thanks to a vast domestic market and the removal of travel curbs as the outbreak there was brought under control.

Stock gains have accelerated this month, in part on the yuan's strength. That lowers the airlines' costs on fuel as well as debt, some of which is borrowed in US dollars. Recent oil price declines further cap fuel expenses, which unlike many carriers Chinese airlines don't hedge.

SEE ALSO

US firms in China increasingly fear soured ties will last for years: survey

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Still, China's big three - Air China, China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines are expected to be unprofitable in the second half of this year, according to analyst forecasts compiled by Bloomberg. They each posted first-half losses of more than 8 billion yuan (S$1.6 billion).

But optimism has been increasing. Traffic is expected to be bolstered by the National Day holiday in early October. Further down the line, domestic air traffic levels in 2021 could be 15 per cent higher than in 2019, according to China International Capital.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Airbus tops Boeing on deliveries, avoids order cancellations

Tan Chong sells stake in associate company for 249.7b rupiah

Thai airport staff sue over pay dispute as virus hammers travel sector

Airbus jet deliveries slip in August, stays ahead of Boeing

Shipping guide that's just in time

Boeing records first 737 MAX order in 2020, cancellations rise

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 9, 2020 04:21 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end sharply lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong and mainland Chinese shares ended with deep losses Wednesday as global markets went into...

Sep 9, 2020 04:09 PM
Real Estate

Nine strata units at Pantech Business Hub up for sale with S$11.6m guide price

NINE ground-floor strata units at Pantech Business Hub have been launched for sale via expression of interest (EOI)...

Sep 9, 2020 04:01 PM
Banking & Finance

Japanese online brokerage SBI considering retreat from Hong Kong

[TOKYO] Japan's giant online brokerage SBI Holdings is considering retreating from Hong Kong which has been unstable...

Sep 9, 2020 03:47 PM
Government & Economy

75 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including one in the community

[SINGAPORE] There were 75 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Wednesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,166...

Sep 9, 2020 03:42 PM
Transport

Airbus tops Boeing on deliveries, avoids order cancellations

[EDINBURGH] Airbus delivered 39 jets last month while avoiding order cancellations as it battles to keep revenue...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stocks: Sembcorp shares rise on ex-entitlements basis; SMM sinks 13.5%

Stocks to watch: UOB, Keppel, Sembcorp, CapitaLand Mall Trust, UG Healthcare

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB initiates coverage on Hi-P with 'hold', S$1.23 target price

Penrose condo early-bird prices start from S$788,000 at preview this weekend

'We've to... deal with what went wrong', Shanmugam weighs in on case involving Liew Mun Leong's former helper

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.