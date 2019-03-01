You are here
CRYPTIC CROSSWORD
Across
1 Fall back in marathon,
mutually (6)
4 With the Italian during tense
period towards the end of the
day? (8)
10 Private hotel, second in
Queen Street (9)
11 Regular returned to collect
right bottle (5)
12 Bring before a court
American soldier over in
Scottish isle (7)
13 Abbreviated answer printed
in laborious parliamentary
report (7)
14 Primate's in capital,
reportedly (5)
15 Glass vessel (8)
18 Add weight when retiring,
needing very large trousers (4,4)
20 Vladimir's OK with tea in his
country cottage? (5)
23 Small company
representative has to play a part
(7)
25 They correspond with a line
on page tucked into enclosures
(3,4)
26 Man, we hear, behind
European message (5)
27 Working together, at home,
by agreement (2,7)
28 Leo perhaps in second
warning about sailor (4,4)
29 Study training stratagem (6)
Down
1 Clever to take in mineral and
cordial (8)
2 Paddy, worker having drink
after time (7)
3 Start of route shown in
diagrams prepared for carnival
(5,4)
5 Look at what I'm doing with
room: more information later
(5,4,5)
6 Revolutionary leader left -
number's up? (5)
7 Unwanted stuff bishop kept in
lock-up (7)
8 Hear about object, all the rage
(6)
9 Go on NHS diet now out, or
act independently (2,4,3,5)
16 Island protected by
munitions regulation (9)
17 Put in order for recording
device (8)
19 Monk describing naughty
dance (7)
21 Tom, perhaps, installing hot
water in French castle (7)
22 Admission made by one
catching cold on steamship (6)
24 One of the Titans finally cut
down (5)
YESTERDAY'S SOLUTION
Across: 1 Bridgehead, 6 Bond,
10 Smelt, 11 Testament, 12
Chapter, 13 Artisan, 14
Bewilderment, 18 One-horse
race, 21 Titanic, 23 Imagine, 24
Affording, 25 Genre, 26 Doge,
27 Insobriety
Down: 1 Bisect, 2 Ice Man, 3
Go to the country, 4 Hit or miss,
5 At sea, 7 Overseer, 8
Detonate, 9 Battery charger, 15
Derring-do, 16 Port Said, 17
Pettifog, 19 Fiance, 20 Heresy,
22 Cairn
