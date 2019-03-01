You are here

Home > Uncategorized

CRYPTIC CROSSWORD

Fri, Mar 01, 2019 - 5:50 AM
BT_20190301_CROSSWORD1_3710272.pdf

Across

1 Fall back in marathon,

mutually (6)

4 With the Italian during tense

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

period towards the end of the

day? (8)

10 Private hotel, second in

Queen Street (9)

11 Regular returned to collect

right bottle (5)

12 Bring before a court

American soldier over in

Scottish isle (7)

13 Abbreviated answer printed

in laborious parliamentary

report (7)

14 Primate's in capital,

reportedly (5)

15 Glass vessel (8)

18 Add weight when retiring,

needing very large trousers (4,4)

20 Vladimir's OK with tea in his

country cottage? (5)

23 Small company

representative has to play a part

(7)

25 They correspond with a line

on page tucked into enclosures

(3,4)

26 Man, we hear, behind

European message (5)

27 Working together, at home,

by agreement (2,7)

28 Leo perhaps in second

warning about sailor (4,4)

29 Study training stratagem (6)

Down

1 Clever to take in mineral and

cordial (8)

2 Paddy, worker having drink

after time (7)

3 Start of route shown in

diagrams prepared for carnival

(5,4)

5 Look at what I'm doing with

room: more information later

(5,4,5)

6 Revolutionary leader left -

number's up? (5)

7 Unwanted stuff bishop kept in

lock-up (7)

8 Hear about object, all the rage

(6)

9 Go on NHS diet now out, or

act independently (2,4,3,5)

16 Island protected by

munitions regulation (9)

17 Put in order for recording

device (8)

19 Monk describing naughty

dance (7)

21 Tom, perhaps, installing hot

water in French castle (7)

22 Admission made by one

catching cold on steamship (6)

24 One of the Titans finally cut

down (5)

YESTERDAY'S SOLUTION

Across: 1 Bridgehead, 6 Bond,

10 Smelt, 11 Testament, 12

Chapter, 13 Artisan, 14

Bewilderment, 18 One-horse

race, 21 Titanic, 23 Imagine, 24

Affording, 25 Genre, 26 Doge,

27 Insobriety

Down: 1 Bisect, 2 Ice Man, 3

Go to the country, 4 Hit or miss,

5 At sea, 7 Overseer, 8

Detonate, 9 Battery charger, 15

Derring-do, 16 Port Said, 17

Pettifog, 19 Fiance, 20 Heresy,

22 Cairn

GTelegraph Group Limited, London

Uncategorized

(No headline) - AF15

(No headline) - AF15

(No headline) - AF15

CRYPTIC CROSSWORD

DAILY DIGEST

How to fund rising fiscal spending?

Editor's Choice

BT_20190301_JAFISCAL_3710393.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Govt needs mix of one-off funding and structural increases

BT_20190301_LMXOXLEY5MON_3710337.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley confident of repaying S$1.6b debt due in next three years

BT_20190301_MRHYFLUX_3710252.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sias urges Hyflux senior creditors to give up more for perp and pref holders

Most Read

1 Clash over S$2.7b of debt at Hyflux heats up
2 Mindfulness may help middle managers avoid burnout: study
3 No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease
4 Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza
5 Rivals out in force to woo remisiers on news of DBS Vickers' revamp

Must Read

BT_20190301_JAFISCAL_3710393.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Govt needs mix of one-off funding and structural increases

BT_20190301_LMXOXLEY5MON_3710337.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley confident of repaying S$1.6b debt due in next three years

SL_hsk_030119_1.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Partnering for growth part of 'the Singapore Way', says Heng

BT_20190301_ABMARKET1TY95_3710378.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

New Gems grant not a subsidy scheme for SGX: Ong Ye Kung

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening