CRYPTIC CROSSWORD

Across

1 Fall back in marathon,

mutually (6)

4 With the Italian during tense

period towards the end of the

day? (8)

10 Private hotel, second in

Queen Street (9)

11 Regular returned to collect

right bottle (5)

12 Bring before a court

American soldier over in

Scottish isle (7)

13 Abbreviated answer printed

in laborious parliamentary

report (7)

14 Primate's in capital,

reportedly (5)

15 Glass vessel (8)

18 Add weight when retiring,

needing very large trousers (4,4)

20 Vladimir's OK with tea in his

country cottage? (5)

23 Small company

representative has to play a part

(7)

25 They correspond with a line

on page tucked into enclosures

(3,4)

26 Man, we hear, behind

European message (5)

27 Working together, at home,

by agreement (2,7)

28 Leo perhaps in second

warning about sailor (4,4)

29 Study training stratagem (6)

Down

1 Clever to take in mineral and

cordial (8)

2 Paddy, worker having drink

after time (7)

3 Start of route shown in

diagrams prepared for carnival

(5,4)

5 Look at what I'm doing with

room: more information later

(5,4,5)

6 Revolutionary leader left -

number's up? (5)

7 Unwanted stuff bishop kept in

lock-up (7)

8 Hear about object, all the rage

(6)

9 Go on NHS diet now out, or

act independently (2,4,3,5)

16 Island protected by

munitions regulation (9)

17 Put in order for recording

device (8)

19 Monk describing naughty

dance (7)

21 Tom, perhaps, installing hot

water in French castle (7)

22 Admission made by one

catching cold on steamship (6)

24 One of the Titans finally cut

down (5)

YESTERDAY'S SOLUTION

Across: 1 Bridgehead, 6 Bond,

10 Smelt, 11 Testament, 12

Chapter, 13 Artisan, 14

Bewilderment, 18 One-horse

race, 21 Titanic, 23 Imagine, 24

Affording, 25 Genre, 26 Doge,

27 Insobriety

Down: 1 Bisect, 2 Ice Man, 3

Go to the country, 4 Hit or miss,

5 At sea, 7 Overseer, 8

Detonate, 9 Battery charger, 15

Derring-do, 16 Port Said, 17

Pettifog, 19 Fiance, 20 Heresy,

22 Cairn

