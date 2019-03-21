You are here
CRYPTIC CROSSWORD
Across
1 University spoken highly of
given a boost (8)
6 Reportedly one might provide
alien craft? (6)
9 Brave American lawyer taking
on cartel (6)
10 Guerrilla with role in
repressing South America (8)
11 European Union brought in
right kind of fur that can be
recycled (8)
12 East European keeps strange
tailless dog (6)
13 Celebration of moving
conflict between two dynasties
(5-7)
16 At home during date, father
cooked chicken (5-7)
19 Chuck aunt and uncle finally
avoiding relations (6)
21 Slap on the mouth (8)
23 & 24 Aspiration provides
motivation embracing grand
image of Oxford (8,6)
25 This person overwhelmed by
small amount of money gets
stick (6)
26 Turn around keeping hand in
skipping (8)
Down
2 Actor has power over film (6)
3 A young lady at fault (5)
4 Plant in river being cultivated
by wise old president (9)
5 Run down bottom of escarp in
scrub (7)
6 Cancel boxing match? (5)
7 Like most police, kept in the
dark when second note goes
missing (9)
8 Authorising woman to get
jewellery (8)
13 Crew given fish as
acknowledgment (9)
14 A new suggestion - Italian
wine that's served in trattoria (9)
15 A queen needing husband in
inferior play (3,5)
17 Old car with restricted
amount of actual leg room (7)
18 Vet show on TV (6)
20 Prepare article about
Conservative government's rule
(5)
22 It is not commonly a defect
(5)
YESTERDAY'S SOLUTION
Across: 1 Montgomery, 6 Ides,
10 Oscar, 11 Repertory, 12
Sardinia, 13 Aleph, 15 Hairier, 17
Liberal, 19 Pretend, 21 Crevice,
22 Hotel, 24 Flawless, 27 Loan
shark, 28 Thane, 29 Cult, 30
Bedevilled
Down: 1 Moon, 2 Nectarine, 3
Gored, 4 Mariner, 5 Raphael, 7
Drove, 8 Seychelles, 9
Preamble, 14 Shopaholic, 16
Idealist, 18 Reinstall, 20 Deflate,
21 Crackle, 26 Trail, 25 Lathi, 26
Herd
GTelegraph Group Limited, London