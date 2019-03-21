CRYPTIC CROSSWORD

Across

1 University spoken highly of

given a boost (8)

6 Reportedly one might provide

alien craft? (6)

9 Brave American lawyer taking

on cartel (6)

10 Guerrilla with role in

repressing South America (8)

11 European Union brought in

right kind of fur that can be

recycled (8)

12 East European keeps strange

tailless dog (6)

13 Celebration of moving

conflict between two dynasties

(5-7)

16 At home during date, father

cooked chicken (5-7)

19 Chuck aunt and uncle finally

avoiding relations (6)

21 Slap on the mouth (8)

23 & 24 Aspiration provides

motivation embracing grand

image of Oxford (8,6)

25 This person overwhelmed by

small amount of money gets

stick (6)

26 Turn around keeping hand in

skipping (8)

Down

2 Actor has power over film (6)

3 A young lady at fault (5)

4 Plant in river being cultivated

by wise old president (9)

5 Run down bottom of escarp in

scrub (7)

6 Cancel boxing match? (5)

7 Like most police, kept in the

dark when second note goes

missing (9)

8 Authorising woman to get

jewellery (8)

13 Crew given fish as

acknowledgment (9)

14 A new suggestion - Italian

wine that's served in trattoria (9)

15 A queen needing husband in

inferior play (3,5)

17 Old car with restricted

amount of actual leg room (7)

18 Vet show on TV (6)

20 Prepare article about

Conservative government's rule

(5)

22 It is not commonly a defect

(5)

YESTERDAY'S SOLUTION

Across: 1 Montgomery, 6 Ides,

10 Oscar, 11 Repertory, 12

Sardinia, 13 Aleph, 15 Hairier, 17

Liberal, 19 Pretend, 21 Crevice,

22 Hotel, 24 Flawless, 27 Loan

shark, 28 Thane, 29 Cult, 30

Bedevilled

Down: 1 Moon, 2 Nectarine, 3

Gored, 4 Mariner, 5 Raphael, 7

Drove, 8 Seychelles, 9

Preamble, 14 Shopaholic, 16

Idealist, 18 Reinstall, 20 Deflate,

21 Crackle, 26 Trail, 25 Lathi, 26

Herd

