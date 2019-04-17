CRYPTIC CROSSWORD

Across

1 Musical some Parisian

brought back is having soothing

effect (8)

5 SF film with US singer, one to

impress (6)

9 Member cares about

dangerous situation escalating

(4,4)

10 Homeless types with boy

going round collecting nuts (6)

12 European foundation opened

by queen (6)

13 Biblical land penetrated by

princess from place across the

Pond (8)

15 Very enthusiastic Greek god

gets a look in (7)

16 Goes wild, losing head for a

very long time (4)

20 Smell coming from Athens,

maybe? Not good (4)

21 English politician restricted,

having nothing more to offer (7)

25 Making noise about a top

man after second bit of scandal

(8)

26 Withdraw remedy (6)

28 Indicators of ancient mounds

truncated at the front (6)

29 William wanting summer in

Paris had finally found

accommodation (8)

30 New day in which

revolutionary makes a

comeback (6)

31 Interlude with silly utterances

putting us off (4'4)

Down

1 Grotty old carriage parked

outside B&B (6)

2 Lunatic getting upset over

request to provide material (6)

3 Wrong to get rude, somehow

making one distressed (8)

4 Fault with item in workshop

(4)

6 Part of body with duty to store

hard gold (6)

7 His anger comes out in judicia

enquiries (8)

8 Eruption with head showing

intemperance (8)

11 Part of university group girl is

kept outside (7)

14 Brightly coloured bird losing

its tail (7)

17 Endlessly applaud one in

concert broadcast (8)

18 Confession of mistake in

football match may be related

(8)

19 Shopkeeper given abuse

about supply potentially drying

up? (8)

22 Long pin, being distorted,

ends in the litter (6)

23 Gum to chew not consumed

(6)

24 Requirement for spectacles

to be offered by game (6)

27 Some idiots ignore indicator

(4)

YESTERDAY'S SOLUTION

Across: 1 Intimidate, 6 Look, 9

Crimson, 10 Rescuer, 12

Man-management, 14 Mahler,

15 Balletic, 17 Rickshaw, 19

Churro, 22 Instantaneous, 24

Guarded, 25 Auberge, 26 Yoke,

27 Oyster-beds

Down: 1 Itch, 2 Triumph, 3

Misunderstand, 4 Denial, 5 Turn

away, 7 Opulent, 8 Karate chop,

11 Stealth bomber, 13

Smirkingly, 16 Day-to-day, 18

Cossack, 20 Reserve, 21 Infant,

23 Dens

GTelegraph Group Limited, London