You are here
CRYPTIC CROSSWORD
Across
1 Musical some Parisian
brought back is having soothing
effect (8)
5 SF film with US singer, one to
impress (6)
9 Member cares about
dangerous situation escalating
(4,4)
10 Homeless types with boy
going round collecting nuts (6)
12 European foundation opened
by queen (6)
13 Biblical land penetrated by
princess from place across the
Pond (8)
15 Very enthusiastic Greek god
gets a look in (7)
16 Goes wild, losing head for a
very long time (4)
20 Smell coming from Athens,
maybe? Not good (4)
21 English politician restricted,
having nothing more to offer (7)
25 Making noise about a top
man after second bit of scandal
(8)
26 Withdraw remedy (6)
28 Indicators of ancient mounds
truncated at the front (6)
29 William wanting summer in
Paris had finally found
accommodation (8)
30 New day in which
revolutionary makes a
comeback (6)
31 Interlude with silly utterances
putting us off (4'4)
Down
1 Grotty old carriage parked
outside B&B (6)
2 Lunatic getting upset over
request to provide material (6)
3 Wrong to get rude, somehow
making one distressed (8)
4 Fault with item in workshop
(4)
6 Part of body with duty to store
hard gold (6)
7 His anger comes out in judicia
enquiries (8)
8 Eruption with head showing
intemperance (8)
11 Part of university group girl is
kept outside (7)
14 Brightly coloured bird losing
its tail (7)
17 Endlessly applaud one in
concert broadcast (8)
18 Confession of mistake in
football match may be related
(8)
19 Shopkeeper given abuse
about supply potentially drying
up? (8)
22 Long pin, being distorted,
ends in the litter (6)
23 Gum to chew not consumed
(6)
24 Requirement for spectacles
to be offered by game (6)
27 Some idiots ignore indicator
(4)
YESTERDAY'S SOLUTION
Across: 1 Intimidate, 6 Look, 9
Crimson, 10 Rescuer, 12
Man-management, 14 Mahler,
15 Balletic, 17 Rickshaw, 19
Churro, 22 Instantaneous, 24
Guarded, 25 Auberge, 26 Yoke,
27 Oyster-beds
Down: 1 Itch, 2 Triumph, 3
Misunderstand, 4 Denial, 5 Turn
away, 7 Opulent, 8 Karate chop,
11 Stealth bomber, 13
Smirkingly, 16 Day-to-day, 18
Cossack, 20 Reserve, 21 Infant,
23 Dens
GTelegraph Group Limited, London