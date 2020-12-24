GCB segment ends 2020 on high note; buoyant mood to continue Continued from Page 1

This house in Chatsworth Park is among the latest GCB deals. It is being sold for S$44 million or S$2,082 psf on its freehold land area of 21,133 sq ft. The property is expected to be redeveloped.

The final tally of transactions in GCB Areas for 2020 as captured in the URA Realis database may rise if more caveats are lodged in the next few weeks by buyers who have either recently exercised options to purchase properties or who are due to exercise options by year-end, say analysts.

The URA Realis database does not capture the full list of transactions in GCB Areas since it excludes transactions for which buyers do not lodge caveats. Also excluded are transactions of vacant land.

At least S$467 million of transactions in GCB Areas were not reflected in URA Realis last year, going by industry estimates.

The figure so far this year is at least S$325 million. There are also at least S$160 million of GCB deals for which options were granted this year but which are due for exercise by next year; this will provide a good start to 2021's GCB transaction numbers.

This year's biggest GCB transaction in absolute price terms, though not caveated, is that for a bungalow in Garlick Avenue, which was bought by the family of billionaire Goh Cheng Liang for about S$93 million.

The property, with a freehold land area of 101,550 square feet, was sold by some members of the Lee family of the Thye Hong group, which used to make biscuits.