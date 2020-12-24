You are here

Home > Uncategorized

GCB segment ends 2020 on high note; buoyant mood to continue Continued from Page 1

Thu, Dec 24, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201224_KRBUNG_4380376.jpg
This house in Chatsworth Park is among the latest GCB deals. It is being sold for S$44 million or S$2,082 psf on its freehold land area of 21,133 sq ft. The property is expected to be redeveloped.
PHOTO: GOOGLE MAPS

Continued from Page 1

The final tally of transactions in GCB Areas for 2020 as captured in the URA Realis database may rise if more caveats are lodged in the next few weeks by buyers who have either recently exercised options to purchase properties or who are due to exercise options by year-end, say analysts.

The URA Realis database does not capture the full list of transactions in GCB Areas since it excludes transactions for which buyers do not lodge caveats. Also excluded are transactions of vacant land.

At least S$467 million of transactions in GCB Areas were not reflected in URA Realis last year, going by industry estimates.

The figure so far this year is at least S$325 million. There are also at least S$160 million of GCB deals for which options were granted this year but which are due for exercise by next year; this will provide a good start to 2021's GCB transaction numbers.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

This year's biggest GCB transaction in absolute price terms, though not caveated, is that for a bungalow in Garlick Avenue, which was bought by the family of billionaire Goh Cheng Liang for about S$93 million.

The property, with a freehold land area of 101,550 square feet, was sold by some members of the Lee family of the Thye Hong group, which used to make biscuits.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Uncategorized

Negative bond yield arrives in S'pore with UOB's 1b-euro issue

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 24, 2020 12:28 AM
Banking & Finance

Owl Rock, Dyal Capital to go public via SPAC merger

[NEW YORK] Asset managers Owl Rock Capital Group and Dyal Capital Partners on Wednesday agreed to merge and go...

Dec 24, 2020 12:19 AM
Government & Economy

Another new coronavirus variant detected in UK

[LONDON] Britain has detected another new variant of the coronavirus, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on...

Dec 23, 2020 11:57 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore confirms one case with UK virus strain

[SINGAPORE] One imported patient in Singapore has been confirmed to be infected by a potentially more contagious...

Dec 23, 2020 11:38 PM
Government & Economy

EU acts to prepare path to Brexit trade deal, EU sources say

[BRUSSELS] European Union member states have started to prepare their procedure to implement a new trade deal with...

Dec 23, 2020 11:33 PM
Government & Economy

US core capital goods orders, shipments rise in November

[WASHINGTON] New orders for key US-made capital goods increased for a seventh straight month in November, suggesting...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Geylang's Advance Apartment sold for S$26.5m to local consortium

Adelson's MBS casino paid price for courting China whales

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Swiber Holdings' judicial management extended to Jan 14

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai granted bail

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for