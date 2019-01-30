How to fund rising fiscal spending?

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Continued from Page 1
As for other tax revenue sources, Ms Ling noted that stamp duty was up by 29 per cent year on year in the first nine months of 2018, "so the impact of the latest round of cooling measures may not be so apparent yet".
The Government launched snap curbs for the
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg