(No headline) - AF15

BH Global^ 14-Feb-19 SSH S/U Johnny Lim Huay Hua 168459 167024 1436 - 241085 80.36

BH Global^ 14-Feb-19 DIR S/U,R/O/W Loh Weng Whye 81 0 81 - 135 0.05

BH Global^ 14-Feb-19 DIR S/U,R/O/W Patrick Lim Hui Peng 168459 167024 1436 - 241085 80.36

BH Global^ 14-Feb-19 SSH S/U Poh Choo Bin (0.000) 0 0 - 8764 2.92

BH Global^ 14-Feb-19 DIR S/U,R/O/W Vincent Lim Hui Eng 168459 167024 1436 - 241085 80.36

BH Global^ 14-Feb-19 SSH S/U Beng Hui Holding (s) Pte Ltd 167024 0 167024 - 238692 79.56

BH Global^ 14-Feb-19 SSH R/O/W Eileen Lim Chye Hoon 168117 167024 1094 - 240536 80.18

Miyoshi 14-Feb-19 DIR S/U,R/O/W Sin Kwong Wah Andrew 449 0 449 - 166351 27.40

Miyoshi 14-Feb-19 SSH S/U,R/O/W Pek Yee Chew 449 449 0 - 166351 27.40

Enviro-Hub^ 13-Feb-19 DIR S/U Raymond Ng 100 0 100 0.041 417364 40.37

Hwa Hong 13-Feb-19 SSH S/U Ong Eng Hui David 36 0 36 - 35680 5.47

Hwa Hong 13-Feb-19 SSH S/U Ong Kay Eng 36 36 0 - 97680 14.97

Kori 13-Feb-19 SSH S/U Foo Tiang Ann 600 0 600 - 8030 8.09

DBS 12-Feb-19 DIR S/U,R/O/W Piyush Gupta 143 0 143 - 1630 0.06

GL 12-Feb-19 SSH S/U Guoco Group Ltd 517 517 0 0.730 930518 68.02

GL 12-Feb-19 SSH S/U GuocoLeisure Assets Ltd 517 0 517 0.730 930518 68.02

Hwa Hong 12-Feb-19 SSH S/U Ong Eng Hui David 21 0 21 - 35644 5.46

Hwa Hong 12-Feb-19 SSH S/U Ong Kay Eng 21 21 0 - 97644 14.96

Jadason^ 12-Feb-19 SSH S/U Liaw Hin Hao 171 0 171 - 60251 8.34

Top Glove 12-Feb-19 SSH S/U Employees Provident Fund Board 800 0 800 - 144032 5.63

Ascott Reit 11-Feb-19 TMRP S/U Ascott Residence Trust Mgmt Ltd 7968 0 7968 1.181 185592 8.54

GL 11-Feb-19 SSH S/U GuoLine Capital Assets Ltd 14468 14468 0 0.730 931416 68.08

GL 11-Feb-19 SSH S/U GuoLine Overseas Ltd 14468 14468 0 0.730 931416 68.08

IHH 11-Feb-19 SSH S/U Employees Provident Fund Board 512 0 512 - 653614 7.45

Prudential USD 11-Feb-19 SSH S/U James Turner 0.012 0 0 15.180 NA NA

Top Glove 11-Feb-19 SSH S/U Employees Provident Fund Board 3685 0 3685 - 148166 5.80

HPL 08-Feb-19 DIR S/U,R/O/W Christopher Lim Tien Lock 188 0 188 - 1192 0.23

HPL 08-Feb-19 DIR S/U,R/O/W Stephen Lau Buong Lik 164 0 164 - 868 0.17

Hwa Hong 08-Feb-19 SSH S/U Ong Eng Hui David 103 0 103 - 35623 5.46

Hwa Hong 08-Feb-19 SSH S/U Ong Kay Eng 103 103 0 - 97623 14.96

MapletreeC Trr 08-Feb-19 TMRP S/U Mapletree Commercial Trust Mgmt 1265 0 1265 1.684 71153 2.46

Prudential USD 08-Feb-19 SSH S/U Alan Porter 0.013 0 0 15.180 NA NA

Prudential USD 08-Feb-19 SSH S/U John Foley 0.011 0 0 15.180 NA NA

Prudential USD 08-Feb-19 DIR S/U Jonathan Oliver 0.010 0 0 15.180 NA NA

Prudential USD 08-Feb-19 SSH S/U Julian Adams 0.013 0 0 15.180 NA NA

Prudential USD 08-Feb-19 SSH S/U Mark FitzPatrick 0.013 0 0 15.180 NA NA

Prudential USD 08-Feb-19 SSH S/U Michael Wells 0.013 0 0 15.180 NA NA

Suntec Reit 08-Feb-19 TMRP S/U Ara Trust Mgmt (suntec) Ltd (528) 0 (528) 1.914 NA NA

Top Glove 08-Feb-19 SSH S/U Employees Provident Fund Board 450 0 450 - 144482 5.65

Frasers L&I Tr 07-Feb-19 SSH S/U Prudential Corp Asia Ltd (7000) (7000) 0 1.100 99134 4.90

Frasers L&I Tr 07-Feb-19 SSH S/U Prudential plc (7000) (7000) 0 1.100 99134 4.90

IHH 07-Feb-19 SSH S/U Employees Provident Fund Board 369 0 369 - 653102 7.45

ManulifeRtUSD 07-Feb-19 SSH S/U Prudential plc 579 579 0 0.852 76839 6.02

ManulifeRtUSD 07-Feb-19 SSH S/U Prudential Corp Asia Ltd 579 579 0 0.852 76839 6.02

Shinvest 07-Feb-19 DIR S/U Teo Teck Leong 202 0 202 0.700 2915 9.75

Sunrise Shares 07-Feb-19 SSH S/U Wong Siu Fai 45352 0 45352 - 106364 59.60

Suntec Reit 07-Feb-19 TMRP S/U Ara Trust Mgmt (suntec) Ltd (1027) 0 (1027) 1.905 528 0.02

TSH Corp 07-Feb-19 SSH S/U Khoo Bee Leng Joanna (37932) (12428) (25504) - 1996 4.50

TSH Corp 07-Feb-19 SSH S/U Lye Chee Fei Anthony (37932) (25504) (12428) - 1996 4.50

TSH Corp 07-Feb-19 SSH S/U Cockpit International Pte. Ltd. (57539) 0 (57539) - 3028 6.80

TSH Corp 07-Feb-19 SSH S/U Goodearth Realty Private Ltd (57539) (57539) 0 - 3028 6.80

TSH Corp 07-Feb-19 SSH S/U Yeo Gek Lang Susie (57539) (57539) 0 - 3028 6.80

TSH Corp 07-Feb-19 DIR S/U Teo Kok Woon (39844) (64838) (24994) - 28407 64.04

TSH Corp 07-Feb-19 DIR S/U Teo Kok Woon (39915) (39915) 0 - 28411 64.05

IHH 04-Feb-19 SSH S/U Employees Provident Fund Board 18 0 18 - 652734 7.44

Pine Cap 04-Feb-19 SSH S/U Sun Weiyeh 649000 649000 0 - 1612686 24.28

Pine Cap 04-Feb-19 SSH S/U Pine Partners Pte Ltd 649000 0 649000 - 1612686 24.28

Pine Cap 04-Feb-19 SSH S/U Jessie Sun May Gze 121894 0 121894 - 542954 8.17

Top Glove 04-Feb-19 SSH S/U Employees Provident Fund Board (400) 0 (400) - 143232 5.60

AEM 01-Feb-19 SSH S/U Ubs Ag (1155) 0 (1155) - 12397 4.61

AEM 01-Feb-19 SSH S/U UBS Group AG (1155) (1155) 0 - 12397 4.61

Top Glove 01-Feb-19 DIR R/O/W Dato' Lee Kim Meow 315 0 315 - 437 0.02

Top Glove 01-Feb-19 DIR R/O/W Mr Lim Cheong Guan 265 0 265 4.900 374 0.01

Top Glove 01-Feb-19 DIR R/O/W Puan Sri Tong Siew Bee 1026 410 616 4.900 1474 0.06

Top Glove 01-Feb-19 DIR R/O/W Tan Sri Dr Lim Wee Chai 1026 1000 26 4.900 1474 0.06

CapitaRChinaTr 31-Jan-19 SSH S/U Prudential Corp Asia Ltd 1511 1511 0 1.489 49691 5.07

CromwellRtEUR 31-Jan-19 SSH S/U Ubs Ag (216338) 0 (216338) - 144709 6.63

CromwellRtEUR 31-Jan-19 SSH S/U UBS Group AG (216338) (216338) 0 - 144709 6.63

IHH 31-Jan-19 SSH S/U Employees Provident Fund Board (1440) 0 (1440) - 652715 7.44

Keppel DC Reit 31-Jan-19 SSH S/U Temasek Hldgs (Private) Ltd ("Te (200) (200) 0 - 351313 25.98

DIR: Director, TM/RP: Trustee-Mgr/Responsible Person, SSH: Substantial Shareholder/Unitholder, COY: Co. Share Buyback, S/U: Ordinary Voting Shares/Units/Stapled Securities, OS/OU: Other Types of Shares/Units/Stapled Securities, R/O/W: Rights/Options/Warrants over Voting, D: Convertible Debentures over Voting Shares/Units/Stapled Securities, R/O (D): Rights/Options over Debentures, C: Contracts under which any person has a right to call for or to make delivery of share, PI: Participatory Interests, PS: Perpetual Securities, OTH: Others Source: ShareInvestor

For week beginning Feb 11

Substantial shareholder/director transactions

Traded

Traded

Traded

Trans

Trans ShareTrader

Total

Deemed

Direct

ShareShareShare

Stock

Date

Type Type Name

'000

'000

'000

Price '000%

Traded

Traded

Traded

Trans

Trans ShareTrader

Total

Deemed

Direct

ShareShareShare

Stock

Date

Type TypeName

'000

'000

'000

Price '000%

